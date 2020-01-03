SUNDAY NIGHT 7: SEAHAWKS AT EAGLES

Sunday Night 7 is back for Wild Card weekend following a standalone first place finish that sent one lucky fan home with a whopping $50,000 prize! As always, the $100,000 weekly award is entirely guaranteed, so another contest means another chance for you to singlehandedly walk away with the $50,000 first place pool all to yourself! Now on to this week’s NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and Eagles…

1. Russell Wilson: Passing Yards? Passing TD?

(Yds: <225, 225-274, 275+; Passing TD: 0, 1, 2+)

Short both LT Duane Brown (knee) and C Justin Britt (ACL) among other ancillary pieces, Wilson’s matchup is less enticing than it seems given Philadelphia’s continued ability to pressure the quarterback at an above-average rate (24.3%). Having averaged a poor 229.3 yards in his last seven contests and struggling in exceeding 300-plus yards just once since Week 3, any ceiling selections for Russ entail blind faith despite the Eagles’ propensity to leak passing yards via their secondary. Conservative expectations of 225-274 yards and 2+ touchdowns are reasonable outlooks.

2. Carson Wentz: Passing Yards? Passing TD?

(Yds: <250, 250-299, 300+; Passing TD: 0, 1, 2+)

Much like the Seahawks, Philadelphia enters Sunday with numerous offensive injuries including RG Brandon Brooks’ (shoulder) most recent trip to injured reserve. With Miles Sanders (ankle) and Lane Johnson (ankle) at the very least banged up, it’s impossible to trust Wentz despite the fact he’s attempted at least 40 passes in seven consecutive starts. Another reasonable outlook of 250-299 yards and a single score are in the cards.

3. Longest Pass Completion of the Game?

(<20, 20-33, 34-46, 47-59, 60+)

Only the Raiders, Packers, and Giants allowed more 40-plus yard gains through the air than the Eagles (15) this year, pitting Wilson in an advantageous position as long as Pete Carroll allows Russ to cook in an obviously stellar on-paper matchup (which, as mentioned earlier, hasn’t exactly helped his production previously). One 47-59 yard shot to David Moore and/or DK Metcalf along the perimeter, though, could result in Sunday night’s longest gain.

4. Most Receiving Yards?

(Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dallas Goedert, Greg Ward, Any Other Seahawks Player, Any Other Eagles Player)

Dallas Goedert is the safest option in this category since he’ll undoubtedly be needed whether Zach Ertz (ribs, back) manages to suit up or not. The 26-year-old stud obviously played 100 percent of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps in Week 17, running 40 routes on Carson Wentz’s 43 dropbacks given the team’s lack of available bodies and weapons. Having said that, Lockett or Metcalf could match Goedert’s production with a single catch by simply beating their one-on-one matchup downfield. Metcalf (6’3/228) is the pick for those willing to risk a big (but rare) play winning this category outright.

5. Total Touchdowns in the Game?

(0-3, 4, 5, 6+)

While neither defense should be respected entirely here, the offensive injuries sprinkled throughout both sides are enough to warrant concern over the final score. Both teams project to combine for six touchdowns, but five seems more likely with so many reserves scattered around over the field.

6. Last Touchdown of the Game?

(Marshawn Lynch, Travis Homer, Tyler Lockett, Boston Scott, Dallas Goedert, Any Other Seahawks Player, Any Other Eagles Player)

Lynch was signed off the streets only one week after tailgating in the parking lot of a Raiders game. It’s only fitting he punch in the final score of Seattle’s Wild Card matchup in only his second game since ’18.



7. Winner and Winning Margin

(SEA/PHI; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

Wentz and the Eagles have managed to buck any injury concerns to this point, but the statuses for Ertz, Brooks, Johnson, and Sanders is obviously the breaking point of an otherwise feel-good year. Assuming Seattle doesn’t attempt to ignorantly force their will and inefficiently run the ball in perpetuity, the Seahawks have more than enough weapons to gain an edge over the top of Philly’s secondary and clinch their ticket into the Divisional Round with a 4-6 point road win at the Linc.