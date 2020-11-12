Sunday Night 7: Ravens-Patriots

It's Week 10 for the Sunday Night 7!

Play for FREE for your chance to win or split a $100,000 jackpot every contest. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now. Here are the 7 questions for this Sunday:

#1 Lamar Jackson passing yards? Rushing yards?

< 175, 175-184, 185-199, 200-224, 225-249, 250+

< 40, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+

I applaud the creativity by splitting the yardage in two categories. It definitely makes sense, but now I'm doing way too much mental calculus. My gut says Lamar will have a great day as a runner and an okay day as a passer. Bill Belichick will also try and take Lamar's legs away. Hmmm. I'll say 185 passing yards and 70 rushing yards.

#2 Cam Newton total yards? Total touchdowns?

< 200, 200-219, 220-239, 240-259, 260-299, 300+

0, 1, 2, 3, 4+

This one is really tough. I'm trying my best to zap Newton's performance against the New York Jets from my memory. Cam compiled 284 total yards in that contest, but the Jets are horrendous. John Harbaugh's defense should provide a much tougher test. I'll roll with 235 yards and two touchdowns.

#3 First touchdown scorer?

Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, J.K. Dobbins, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Any other Patriots player, Any other Ravens player

Mark Andrews is so dangerous in the red zone. Aside from being a massive 6'5" target that weighs almost 260 points, he usually gets some solid opportunities off play-action. When the Patriots commit to stopping the run inside the 10, they may want to make sure Andrews isn't running free in the end zone.

#4 Total points in second quarter?

0-3, 4-6, 7, 8-9, 10, 11-13, 14, 15-17, 18+

The first number that popped into my head was 13. By my math, that's a touchdown and a pair of field goals. I don't expect many points in this game, but offenses usually speed things up and get aggressive at the end of the half. Lucky 13 it is.

#5 Longest rushing or receiving play?

Story continues

< 20, 20-25, 26-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-59, 60+

This could be one of those games where Lamar gets loose for a big run off a read-option. The New England linebackers have to choose from so many different players and this unit just isn't as experienced as it used to be. I like Jackson to cut one up for 33 yards around right tackle.

#6 Longest field goal of game?

< 26 yards, 26-29, 30-32, 33-36, 37-39, 40-42, 43-45, 46-49, 50+

Justin Tucker is an absolute wizard when it comes to kicking long field goals, but I expect Baltimore's offense to have longer drives throughout the night. So I've got Nick Folk drilling a 47-yarder right before the half.

#7 Winner? Margin of victory?

Baltimore Ravens or New England Patriots?

1-2, 3, 4-5, 6, 7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+

The Ravens' running attack is going to be a serious problem for the Patriots. New England got gashed on the ground by San Francisco (197 yards) and Buffalo (190 yards) and I can't even imagine what the league's best rushing team will churn together. Maybe Belichick finds a way to scheme for Jackson, but Baltimore has too many weapons against his depleted defense. Ravens by six points, 26-20.