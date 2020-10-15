Sunday Night 7: Rams at 49ers

It's Week 6 for the Sunday Night 7!

Here are the 7 questions for this Sunday:

#1 Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 200, 200-239, 240-269, 270-284, 295-324, 325+

0, 1, 2, 3+

I probably expect more offense in this game than you do. San Francisco is at their best though when they establish the run, which sets up everything else. Garoppolo is far from a gunslinger and he'll throw his fair share of checkdowns to the flat. I think 245 yards feels right with two touchdowns.

#2 Jared Goff passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 210, 210-239, 240-269, 270-294, 295-324, 325+

Goff was on fire last week against Football Team. He threw for 309 yards against a dreadful defense, but it would've been a lot more if L.A. didn't run the ball the entire second half with a huge lead. I like Goff to go for over 300 again, so I'll say 305 yards with two touchdowns.

#3 First touchdown of the game?

Malcolm Brown, Jerick McKinnon, Cooper Kupp, Raheem Mostert, Tyler Higbee, George Kittle, Any other Rams player, Any other 49ers player

Love me some Cooper Kupp. He's an absolute weapon and an insane route runner. I like Kupp to wiggle free and catch the game's first touchdown on a post route.

#4 Total points in the second quarter?

0-3, 4-6, 7, 8-10, 11-13, 14, 15-20, 21+

Lucky number seven. Why not? This one's a crapshoot. See what I did there?

#5 George Kittle receiving yards? Receptions?

< 60, 60-79, 80-99, 100-119, 120-139, 140+

0-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13+

Wouldn't 13 receptions be something? Now I want that to happen, but I'll be realistic for the integrity of this piece. Six receptions for 93 yards is the first thing that came to my mind.

#6 Longest rush or reception of the game?

< 32 yards, 32-36, 37-40, 41-44, 45-49, 50-57, 58-66, 67+

Raheem Mostert with a 42-yard rumble off right tackle.

#7 Winner? Margin of victory?

Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers?

1-2 points, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+

Most people will pick the 4-and-1 Rams to take care of business. San Francisco's brutal 43-17 loss to Miami is etched in the back of everybody's mind. But this is the NFL and no team is as good or bad as their last game. I'll gladly zig when you zag. 49ers get the run game going and win 27-24.