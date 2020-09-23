Sunday Night 7: Packers at Saints

It's Week 3 for the Sunday Night 7!

Play for FREE for your chance to win or split a $100,000 jackpot every contest. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now. Here are the 7 questions for this Sunday:

#1 Aaron Rodgers passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 245, 245-274, 275-304, 305-334, 335+

0-1, 2, 3+

The Packers are not afraid to fire the pigskin, everybody knows that. Rodgers had 44 passing attempts in the first game, but only 30 in the second. If you meet in the middle, that's 37 throws for this game. That feels right and it could be even more if Green Bay falls behind. I'm thinking 290 yards and three passing touchdowns.

#2 Drew Brees passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 245, 245-274, 275-304, 305-334, 335+

0-1, 2, 3+

Just a touch lower with Brees because Sean Payton needs more balance on offense. New Orleans threw the rock 38 times against Vegas and only ran it 19. Going back to the run will be good for business. Count me in for 270 yards and two passing touchdowns for Brees.

#3 First touchdown scorer?

Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Emmanuel Sanders, Allen Lazard, Jared Cook, Any other Packers player, Any other Saints player

I'm being pulled toward Emmanuel Sanders here. It's probably because I picked him in a contest to score the first touchdown six years ago when he was with Denver and he came through. You'll never forget something like that. Brees to Sanders out of the slot gets the party started.

#4 Alvin Kamara total yards? Total touchdowns?

< 70, 70-89, 90-104, 105-124, 125+

0, 1, 2+

I feel like I'm being baited here, but that's fine. Give me over 125 yards all day. Without Michael Thomas, Brees is going to have to lean on his best weapon on the ground and through the air. Kamara had 13 carries and 9 receiving targets against Vegas and I don't expect that game plan to change. And pencil me in for one score.

#5 Longest pass completion in first half?

< 25 yards, 25-31, 32-36, 37-40, 41-45, 46-51, 52+

Rodgers down the sideline to Valdes-Scantling for a 35 yard touchdown.

#6 Total touchdowns in the game?

0-4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9+

Touchdowns are worth six, so let's go with six. I think Rodgers and Brees are each good for at least two passing scores. Add in another Rodgers passing score for good measure plus a Kamara score and we're at six. See what I did there?

#7 Winner? Margin of victory?

Green Bay Packers or New Orleans Saints?

1-2 points, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+

This one is really tough. I could see either team winning with these two quarterbacks squaring off. It could be one of those games where the last team to have the ball wins. I'll give the slight edge to New Orleans off a loss. I'm not sure Green Bay has been tested yet in their games against Minnesota and Detroit. Believe in the bounce back. Saints 27, Packers 24.