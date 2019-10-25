Sunday Night 7: Packers at Chiefs

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 8 after five lucky fans notched a perfect 70 points in last week’s divisional tilt between the Cowboys and Eagles to take home $13,040 apiece! As always, the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so there’s a chance you can walk away with the full $60,000 first place pot all to yourself! Now on to this week’s showdown between the Packers and Chiefs…

Editor's Note: “Sunday Night 7” is the newest free-to-play game on NBC Sports Predictor and features $2 MILLION in guaranteed cash prizes this season. Click here to play!

1. First TD of Game?

(LeSean McCoy, Aaron Jones, Tyreek Hill, Jamaal Williams, Travis Kelce, Other GB Player, Other KC Player)



If the Chiefs get the ball first at home, it makes sense they immediately start stuffing the ball into LeSean McCoy’s belly since backup QB Matt Moore is on pace to start for Patrick Mahomes (knee, doubtful). McCoy’s taken this backfield over in Kansas City’s past two games, playing 45.8 percent of the team’s offensive snaps compared to Damien Williams’ (32.5%) and Darrel Williams’ (21.1%) usage in that stint, making the veteran the candidate to punch one in first.

2. Aaron Rodgers: Passing Yards? Passing TD?

(Yds: <250, 250-299, 300+; TD: 0-1, 2, 3+)

Rodgers tossed for 429 yards and five scores the last time he took the field but note that was only the second time he’s topped 283 yards all year. A more realistic projection would be less than 250 since the way to attack the Chiefs — and coach Matt LaFleur knows this — is on the ground against their front-seven that’s been trucked for an average 127 yards per game by opposing running backs.

3. Longest Pass Completion of the Game?

(<25, 25-39, 40-54, 55+)

Mahomes is averaging a whopping 9.0 yards per pass attempt this season, so it’s very possible the longest reception in this game isn’t long at all if he’s out. Having said that, Rodgers’ arm could cancel Mahomes’ absence out as the former most recently hit on 74- and 37-yard touchdown strikes to Jake Kumerow and Marquez Valdes-Scantling last week. If the Packers’ o-line can keep their signal-caller clean, another 55-plus completion is absolutely in the cards.





4. Most Rushing Yards?

(Aaron Jones, LeSean McCoy, Jamaal Williams, Damien Williams, Other GB Player, Other KC Player)

Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have essentially split reps when healthy, logging 53 and 48 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps in the five games both have finished. Meanwhile LeSean McCoy has taken over Kansas City’s early-down work, out-carrying No. 2 RB Damien Williams 20 to 10 over the last two weeks. It’s not a guarantee McCoy out-performs every running back in this game, but he arguably projects to tote the rock more than anyone else, making him an opportunity-based lock.





5. Chiefs Most Receiving Yards?

(Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Other KC Player)

Assuming Moore gets the nod under center, Tyreek Hill’s blazing 4.34 40-speed and unmatched athleticism genuinely make him the only Chiefs receiver who shouldn’t tank. With a 57- and 46-yard reception already under his belt this year, Hill could even win this category outright with a single catch.

6. Total Points in the Game?

(<36, 36-43, 44-50, 51-59, 60+)



Even if Mahomes does suit up, his likely limitations force the Chiefs to lean on their group of running backs, inevitably killing the clock and leaving both offenses with few opportunities to score. 44-50 points fits squarely in the wheelhouse of what this game projects to total despite Green Bay’s six-score boom against the Raiders last week.





7. Winner and Winning Margin

(GB/KC; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)



Coach Andy Reid has been a savant with additional time to game-plan, historically going 16-3 as a coach following a bye week. The Chiefs aren’t coming off a bye, but they have had an extended 10 days rest to integrate their backup quarterback comfortably. It’s clearly an upset pick the minority will look to, but Kansas City should be in position to win this one outright at home by 1-3 points.

