SUNDAY NIGHT 7: PACKERS AT 49ERS

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 12 following a first-place tie that sent two lucky players home with a whopping $30,000 each. As always, the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so another contest means another chance for you to singlehandedly walk away with the $50,000 first place prize! Now on to this week’s NFC spotlight between the Packers and 49ers…

1. Aaron Rodgers: Passing Yards? Passing TD?

(Yds: <250, 250-299, 300+; TD: 0-1, 2, 3+)

Rodgers’ passing production has been limited to 161 and 233 yards In Green Bay’s last two contests due to rough on-paper matchups against the Chargers’ shutdown secondary and Carolina’s stout perimeter corners. San Francisco presents the same limitations, having allowed the fewest raw passing yards per game to date (1,425) all the while ranking atop the league in sacks (39) and tackles for loss (64). Expect Green Bay to pound the rock without Dee Ford (hamstring, questionable) and Ronald Blair (knee, IR) in the opposite front-seven, keeping Rodgers in check for <250 passing yards and a single touchdown.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo: Passing Yards? Passing TD?

(Yds: <200, 200-249, 250+; TD: 0, 1, 2+)

Despite rattling off wins in five of their last six contests, the Packers’ secondary has been shred to pieces by Dak Prescott (463 yards/three touchdowns), Derek Carr (293/2), Matt Moore (267/2), Philip Rivers (294), and Kyle Allen (307/1) in that stretch. If Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), George Kittle (ankle/knee), and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) are cleared in time, Garoppolo could very well find success with little pushback, too. A respectable 250+ and 2+ scores are in the cards.

3. Longest Pass Completion of the Game?

(<20, 20-33, 34-46, 47-59, 60+)

Whereas San Francisco’s allowed just 18 plays of 20-plus yards through the air this season, Green Bay’s been pummeled for a whopping 38. It would help to have all of their chess pieces on the board, but Garoppolo is still capable of connecting with Samuel in particular 20-33 yard gain, which he’s done six times in the past two weeks alone.

4. Most Rushing Yards?

(Aaron Jones, Tevin Coleman, Jamaal Williams, Other SF, Other GB)

Both backfields are timeshares in the truest sense of the word, seeing Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams split snaps 56 percent to 47 in their last five games together while Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert recently patty-caked on 51 and 49 percent without Matt Breida (ankle, out) last week. Without Ford and Blair available on the interior, though, expect Jones’ efficient 4.3 yards per carry on the year to buoy him into primetime’s leading rusher.

5. Davante Adams: Receiving Yards? Receiving TD?

(Yds: <65, 65-89, 90-114, 115+; TD: 0, 1, 2+)

Even in being hobbled in the two games he’s played since returning from turf toe injury in Week 9, Adams has sponged a team-high 33 percent target share as the team’s leading wideout. Having said that, the 49ers’ secondary has suffocated opposing receivers to a combined 124.7 yards per game. Adams clearly projects to lead his own team in receiving yards, but we shouldn’t expect it to be a high mark. A conservative 65-89 with one score are in play.

6. Total Turnovers in the Game?

(0-1, 2, 3, 4+)

The Packers have committed the second-fewest turnovers this year given Rodgers’ uber efficient 17:2 touchdown:interception ratio. With efficiency ringing of the utmost importance in this affair, expect little-to-no mistakes barring a complete accident (since both quarterbacks take few 50-50 chances downfield, as well). Two turnovers total makes the most sense here.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(GB/SF; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

With numerous defensive injuries coming into play, Green Bay’s strengths in passing efficiency and a two-headed rushing attack are too much to contain following an extra 14 days since the last time the team took the field prior to their Week 11 bye. Expect a healthy Packers squad to take this one by 7-9 points.