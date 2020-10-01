Sunday Night 7: Eagles at 49ers

It's Week 4 for the Sunday Night 7!

#1 Carson Wentz passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 225, 225-244, 245-269, 270-299, 300+

0, 1, 2, 3+

Wentz has been all over the place this season with three passing touchdowns and six interceptions. Yet I'm still waiting for the former North Dakota State Bison to put everything together in one of these games. You have to believe Philly will be trailing, so they'll be throwing the ball. I'll go with 285 yards and two passing scores.

#2 Longest play of the game? (Rushing or receiving)

< 32 yards, 32-37, 38-42, 43-47, 48-53, 54-58, 59-66, 67+

Miles Sanders with a 40-yard catch on a wheel route.

#3 Total points first half?

< 15, 15-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24-26, 27+

Each team has so many injuries on offense. That's a lot of talent on the sideline. I don't expect a lot of points in this one. For some reason, a 10-10 halftime tie feels right to me.

#4 Most receiving yards in second quarter?

George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Kendrick Bourne, Greg Ward, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk, Any other Eagles player, any other 49ers play

Zach Ertz is leaping off the page at me. Wentz has targeted his big tight end 24 times already in three weeks. And Dallas Goedert was just placed on injured reserve, so that should mean even more throws toward Ertz.

#5 First touchdown of the second half?

Miles Sanders, Jerick McKinnon, Zach Ertz, George Kittle, Greg Ward, Brandon Aiyuk, Any other Eagles player, Any other 49ers player

I like to pick running backs here, because they have the best probabilities to get into the end zone. Let's go with Jerick McKinnon. Kittle will have a monster drive, but it'll be the tailback that crosses the plane.

#6 Longest field goal of the game?

< 30 yards, 30-34, 35-39, 40-42, 43-45, 46-49, 50+

I love the long field goals, but I just don't see one in this game. 37-year-old Robbie Gould doesn't have the leg power he once possessed and Doug Pedersen loves to gamble on fourth and short. How about a 44-yarder as the game's longest boot through the uprights.

#7 Winner? Margin of victory?

Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers?

1-2 points, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+

This is extremely tough. Philadelphia only had one wide receiver practice on Thursday. Not good! On the flip side, San Francisco might be without Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert and Jimmy Garoppolo. It might come down to which team is the healthiest at the end of the game. What the heck, I'm rooting for the upset. Eagles 21-20.