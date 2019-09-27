Sunday Night 7: Cowboys at Saints

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 4 following an unprecedented five-way tie in Week 3 that saw five lucky fans score 65 points en route to splitting first place and taking home a whopping $13,040 each! Reminder the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so you don’t even have to be perfect to take home a piece of the pie! Now on to this week’s enticing Sunday Night matchup between the Cowboys and Saints…

Editor's Note: “Sunday Night 7” is the newest free-to-play game on NBC Sports Predictor and features $2 MILLION in guaranteed cash prizes this season. Click here to play!

1. First Touchdown of the Game?

(Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Amari Cooper, Michael Thomas, Jason Witten, Taysom Hill, Any Other Cowboys Player, Any Other Saints Player)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both the Saints (63%) and Cowboys (60%) have preferred to attack through the air in one-score situations, meaning both will stay throwing the ball as long as this one keeps close (as its projected to). Depending on any receiver to notch the game’s first score is as good a bet as any.

2. Dak Prescott: Passing Yards? Total Touchdowns?

(Yds: <250, 250-299, 300-349, 350+; Total TDs: 0, 1, 2, 3+)

Story continues

New Orleans’ defense has been stout given the circumstances, holding Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff under 300-yards passing before getting spanked by Russell Wilson in negative game script for the Seahawks from the second quarter on. It should be noted Wilson would’ve finished with only a single score had Seattle not been gifted an untimed down to cap regulation. With his legs being as much of a weapon as his arm these days, it makes sense to play it safe with Dak Prescott’s passing totals (under 300-349, for example) but select him to score at least two touchdowns given his ability to punch one in on his 3.7 scrambles per game.

3. More Rushing Yards? More Rushing Touchdowns?

(Yds: Ezekiel Elliott or Alvin Kamara; TDs: Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Tie)

In New Orleans’ first game without Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara logged a career-high 87.9 percent snap rate out of necessity. Even so, ‘only’ 16 of his 25 touches were carries as utilizing his pass-catching chops is genuinely the only route to explosive plays for the Saints as long as Teddy Bridgewater is under center. On the other hand, Ezekiel Elliott handled 19 carries in a four-score blowout over the Dolphins. With this one expected to be a significantly closer contest, we can easily project the Cowboys to feed Zeke early and often with little involvement from rookie Tony Pollard. Elliott’s the pick for both categories here.

4. Michael Thomas Receiving Yards? Receiving Touchdowns?

(Yds: <70, 70-89, 90-109, 110+; TDs: 0, 1, 2+)

Whereas Michael Thomas confidently led the Saints with a 29 percent target share from Drew Brees last year, Bridgewater’s inability to chuck downfield left Kamara as the team’s go-to option on 37 percent (!) of New Orleans’ targets in Week 3. Thomas’ floor is safe in this offense, but his ceiling is a concern. With Cowboys shutdown corner Byron Jones likely draping him throughout the evening, we should expect Thomas to walk away with a relatively underwhelming performance.

5. Longest Touchdown of the Game?

(Yds: <15, 15-24, 25-34, 35-49, 50+)

Alvin Kamara broke 18 tackles on Sunday just to singlehandedly register the only offensive play that went for 20-plus yards against Seattle. In short, we shouldn’t count on New Orleans banking on that again. The longest touchdown would likely come through the air against the Saints’ No. 25 pass defense DVOA. Devin Smith struck on a 51-yard bomb in Week 2 but was quiet (2/39) against the Dolphins despite logging team-highs in snaps and routes run. Perhaps the two will connect on a surgical 50-plus yard post route again.

6. Total Passing Touchdowns in the Game?

(TDs: 0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5+)

Just by filtering for both team’s offensive approaches in the red zone, we can act on the fact that the Cowboys (57%) and Saints (48%) both rank in the top-half of the league in run play rate from that area and, in the case of New Orleans, only increase their propensity to put the ball in Kamara’s belly at an 83% clip when inside the 5. Even if both sides hit pay dirt three times each, odds are only 2-3 scores come via the air.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(DAL/NO; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-16, 17+)

Don’t be fooled by New Orleans’ lopsided scoring margin from Sunday. The Saints relied on too many ‘lucky’ situations — opening kick return for a touchdown, defensive score, 4th-and-1 run-stuff at Seattle’s 40, DPI on a missed 53-yard field goal to gain a first down in enemy territory — that can’t be projected to repeat Sunday night. Lean Dallas (albeit on the road) by a field goal or less in what should be an amazing one to watch.