Sunday Night 7: Cowboys-Eagles

It's Week 7 for the Sunday Night 7!

Play for FREE for your chance to win or split a $100,000 jackpot every contest. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now. Here are the 7 questions for this Sunday:

#1 Carson Wentz total yards? Total touchdowns?

< 225, 225-249, 250-274, 275-299, 300-324, 325+

0, 1, 2, 3, 4+

This should be one of those games where Wentz feasts on inferior competition. He has only thrown for 300 yards once this season (last week against New York), but Dallas ranks bottom five in several defensive metrics. Philadelphia should move the ball even with lots of their top weapons banged up. I'm not going to go too crazy, but 300 yards and two touchdowns is doable.

#2 First touchdown of the game?

Ezekiel Elliott, Boston Scott, Amari Cooper, Travis Fulgham, CeeDee Lamb, Greg Ward, Any other Cowboys player, Any other Eagles player

Let's go with former Old Dominion Monarch Travis Fulgham. He's caught a touchdown pass in three of his four games this season, so he'll definitely get some targets when Philadelphia gets inside the red zone. I usually like to take a running back to score first, but I'm being gravitationally pulled towards Fulgham.

#3 Amari Cooper receiving yards? Receptions?

< 50, 50-74, 75-84, 85-99, 100-124 ,125+

0-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12+

There are so many unknowns with Dak Prescott out and Andy Dalton concussed. But I've heard good things about likely starting quarterback Ben DiNucci. Obviously, it would be easier to wait and see who he starts gelling with before answering a question like this. Six grabs for 77 yards was the first answer that popped in my head.

#4 Total points in second quarter?

0-2, 3, 4-6, 7, 8-10, 11-13, 14, 15-17, 18+

A (defensive) touchdown and a field goal. Pencil me in for 10 points.

#5 Most total yards in third quarter?

Ezekiel Elliott, Boston Scott, Amari Cooper, Travis Fulgham, CeeDee Lamb, Greg Ward, Any other Cowboys player, Any other Eagles player

Assuming that Philadelphia has a comfortable lead at halftime, they'll start churning butter with Boston Scott. He's getting No. 1 reps at practice with Miles Sanders still on the sideline. If Sanders gets cleared, I'll be switching my answer to him. Whoever Philly's lead back is, that's my pick.

#6 Longest rush or reception of the game?

< 20 yards, 20-25, 26-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-59, 60+

I don't expect many big plays in this one. Picking 40 and 50-yard plays is always fun, but these offenses are so janky that it's hard to be confident in anything major down the field. So let's go with CeeDee Lamb catching a 26-yard touchdown pass on a jump ball.

#7 Winner? Margin of victory?

Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles

1-2, 3, 4-5, 6, 7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+

The Eagles should win, but nothing in this division would surprise me. Philadelphia had extra time to rest after playing last Thursday. The NFL is an up-and-down league, but the Cowboys are at rock bottom. They didn't even get off the bus last weekend against Washington. I'll say 24-13 Philly.