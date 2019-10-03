Sunday Night 7: Colts at Chiefs

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 5 having just doled out $20,666.67 to three fortunate players who finished with 55 points each! Reminder the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so you don’t even have to be perfect to take home a piece of the pie! Now on to this week’s riveting Sunday Night matchup between the Colts and Chiefs…

1. Patrick Mahomes: Passing Yards? Passing Touchdowns?

(Yds: <300, 300-349, 350-399, 400+; TDs: 0-2, 3, 4, 5+)

Only one week after being ‘limited’ to a season-low 315 passing yards against Detroit’s daunting secondary, Mahomes returns to Arrowhead Stadium against a friendlier Colts Defense that’s tied for the seventh-fewest quarterback hits (18) and could be without defensive stalwarts Malik Hooker (knee) and Darius Leonard (concussion) for the second straight week. Just a few days removed from allowing Derek Carr to toss for two scores, 350-399 and, at the very least, three touchdowns is Mahomes’ likeliest range of outcomes through the air.

2. Most Rushing Yards?

(Marlon Mack, LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams, Any Other Colts Player, Any Other Chiefs Player)

Pending absences throws a wrench into both sides’ rushing attack as Marlon Mack (ankle, doubtful) could cede touches to Nyheim Hines while Damien Williams (knee) is expected to return and make a muddled situation murkier. But the Colts still want to run the ball — as proven by their intentful third-highest run play rate (49%) in one-score situations — and ultimately need to do so in order to keep Mahomes off the field. That suggests Any Other Colts Player (either Jordan Wilkins or Hines) finish the game with the most rushing yardage.

3. Chiefs Most Receiving Yards?

(Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Any Other Chiefs Player)

Even if Tyreek Hill’s (shoulder, questionable) active, all of Watkins, Robinson, and Hardman are destined to play a surplus of snaps. All Colts corners have individually held up their end of the bargain this year, but Kenny Moore remains the most exploitable in the slot having been charged with 14-of-17 targets hauled in for 110 yards. The slot of course is where Watkins has lined up on a team-high 67.5 percent of his snaps, making him the choice to lead Kansas City in receiving Sunday night.

4. Longest Completion of the Game?

(Yds: <25, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55+)

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense unsurprisingly lead the league in passes that resulted in gains of 40-plus yards (8), so the bar starts at the 45-54 mark. 55-plus is a safe assumption despite Indy’s proven ability to limit big plays under coach Frank Reich.

5. Last Touchdown of the Game?

(Marlon Mack, LeSean McCoy, Eric Ebron, Sammy Watkins, Nyheim Hines, Travis Kelce, Any Other Colts Player, Any Other Chiefs Player)

With the Chiefs projected to claim victory by double-digit points, it only makes sense the Colts hold the ball last with an opportunity to cut the lead (assuming you’re on the Chiefs dashing ahead) to a single score.

6. Total Points in the Game?

(<38, 38-43, 44-50, 51-55, 56-60, 61+)

This matchup may have been one-sided had T.Y. Hilton (quad, questionable) not returned to practice on Thursday. With the Colts now expected to be hitting on all aerial cylinders, a high total’s in the cards if not probable. Both teams should have no issues in scoring four-plus times, planting this one firmly in the 61-plus range.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(IND/KC; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-16, 17+)

The Chiefs have quietly averaged a 15.4-point scoring margin in Mahomes’ nine wins at Arrowhead Stadium. Fresh off a last-minute victory over the Lions inside Ford Field, I look for Kansas City to come out strong and win this one outright by 10-13 points.