SUNDAY NIGHT 7: Chiefs at Bears

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 16 following a first-place tie that sent three lucky fans home with $20,666.67 each! As always, the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so another contest means another chance for you to singlehandedly walk away with the $50,000 first place prize all to yourself! Now on to this week's AFC shootout between the Chiefs and Bears…

Editor's Note: “Sunday Night 7” is the newest free-to-play game on NBC Sports Predictor and features $2 MILLION in guaranteed cash prizes this season. Click here to play!

1. Patrick Mahomes: Passing Yards? Passing TD?

(Yds: <275, 275-324, 325+; Passing TD: 0-1, 2, 3+)

Kansas City’s ship was finally righted against the Broncos in Week 15, seeing Mahomes dropback into the whipping snow and complete 79.4 percent of his passes for 340 yards and 10 yards per attempt. The issue is that Chicago has halted enemy quarterbacks across the board this year, permitting just 6.6 YPA and 15 touchdowns through the air. We should expect an efficient outing from the former MVP since the Chiefs’ offense is nearing full health, but a conservative box score — fewer than 275 yards plus two passing touchdowns — is a likely outcome.

2. Longest Pass Completion in the Game?

(<20, 20-33, 34-46, 47-59, 60+)

Mahomes has registered six 30-plus yard gains since returning from his dislocated kneecap injury in Week 10. The Bears, however, have limited opponents to the eighth-fewest 20-plus yard plays through the air. Even a bet on Mahomes’ unmatched talent would entail a reasonable 34-46 yard pickup as the contest’s longest gain.

3. David Montgomery: Rushing Yards? Rushing TD?

(Yds: <65, 65-89, 90+; TD: 0, 1, 2+)

Chicago’s backfield experienced a shift in usage last week, allowing Tarik Cohen to handle a season-high 15 touches on 65 percent of the team’s snaps. Montgomery’s workload was thus scaled back to 14 carries and his fewest snaps (36, 43%) since Week 1. With the Chiefs projected to defeat the Bears by nearly a touchdown (-6), we should expect Cohen to again receive favor over Montgomery and lead this backfield in most counting stats, pinning the latter with fewer than 65 rushing yards and a goose egg from pay-dirt.

4. Travis Kelce: Receiving Yards? Receiving TD?

(Yds: <65, 65-84, 85+; TD: 0, 1, 2+)

The Bears have quietly allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing tight ends as their defense has consistently locked down ancillary receiving options along the perimeter. Kelce may fall short of a touchdown since Chicago has allowed just four receiving touchdowns all year to his position, but another 65-84 yard performance is much expected.



5. Total Points?

(<37, 37-45, 46-51, 52-59, 60+)

With Mitchell Trubisky carrying his weight for 298.5 yards and 6.3 carries per game over the last four weeks, Sunday night’s viewers are potentially in store for fireworks from both sides. A riveting 46-51 total is in play.

6. Last TD of the Game?

(LeSean McCoy, David Montgomery, Travis Kelce, Allen Robinson, Tyreek Hill, Other Bears Player, Other Chiefs Player)

The Chiefs’ target tree has become more concentrated given their rotating backfield and Sammy Watkins’ disappearing act, pinning either Kelce or Hill atop this list if you believe Kansas City puts the Bears away in the fourth quarter. The former sits fifth-overall in red zone targets (and second-overall in targets inside the 10), making him the pick-to-click as a serious threat to cap off regulation.



7. Winner and Winning Margin

(KC/CHI; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

Despite Trubisky’s much improved performance in recent weeks, Kansas City’s defense remains vastly underrated, ranking No. 7 in pass defense DVOA all the while accumulating the 11th-most sacks (39) and limiting opposing quarterbacks to just 6.9 YPA. Expect that shutdown tendency to continue on the road as the Chiefs project to walk away with a 7-9 point win.