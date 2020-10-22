Sunday Night 7: Bucs-Raiders

It's Week 7 for the Sunday Night 7!

Play for FREE for your chance to win or split a $100,000 jackpot every contest. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now. Here are the 7 questions for this Sunday:

#1 Tom Brady passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 225, 225-249, 250-274, 275-299, 300-324, 325+

0-1, 2, 3, 4+

I'm laughing out loud at the 4+ option. Garoppolo and Goff didn't have that one available last Sunday. I guess it's just Brady's world and we're all living in it. Three touchdowns feels right against a bottom defense in the NFL. And let's go with 285 passing yards.

#2 Derek Carr passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 255, 225-249, 250-274, 275-299, 300-324, 325+

0-1, 2, 3, 4+

At least Carr got the 4+ treatment too. They must expect a shootout or something. It could be a long night for the Raiders' offense against a top unit like Tampa Bay. They're the #1 defense in the league in a lot of the advanced metrics. I'll say the Raiders get three touchdowns and Carr throws for two with 295 yards.

#3 First touchdown of the game?

Ronald Jones III, Josh Jacobs, Mike Evans, Darren Waller, Chris Godwin, Henry Ruggs III, Any other Buccaneers player, Any other Raiders player

Josh Jacobs. I love picking a running back because their chances increase inside the five-yard line. Makes the most sense to me. Maybe the Raiders get the ball and go right down the field. Nothing would surprise me in Las Vegas.

#4 Most receiving yards in first half?

Mike Evans, Darren Waller, Scotty Miller, Henry Ruggs III, Chris Godwin, Hunter Renfrow, Any other Buccaneers play, Any other Raiders player?

Give me a player with Mike Evans' vertical leap and wingspan any day. He's been getting healthier every week and he could have a huge game against one of the worst pass defenses in football. It only takes one or two completions with a guy like Evans too.

#5 Longest pass completion in the third quarter?

< 20 yards, 20-25, 26-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50+

They're getting real creative here. How about a screen pass to Chris Godwin, who takes it 30 yards up the left sideline before getting pushed out of bounds.

#6 Total points in the game?

< 44, 44-49, 50-52, 53-55, 56-58, 59-63, 64-69, 70+

This won't be popular, but I'll say the 44-49 range. I do believe Tampa Bay's defense will slow the scoring to some degree. There will be some fireworks, but not enough to get in the mid-to-high 50s.

#7 Winner? Margin of victory?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Las Vegas Raiders?

1-2 points, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+

27-21 Buccaneers is the first score that comes to my head. The Raiders have played a pretty tough schedule and they've been competitive in all but one game. But Brady's playmakers are getting healthier by the minute. And maybe Tampa's road loss at Chicago wasn't as bad as people think either. I'll roll with Brady on Sunday Night. Why not?