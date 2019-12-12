SUNDAY NIGHT 7: BILLS AT STEELERS

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 15 following a first-place tie that sent six lucky fans home with $11,100 each! As always, the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so another contest means another chance for you to singlehandedly walk away with the $50,000 first place prize all to yourself! Now on to this week’s AFC defensive battle between the Bills and Steelers…

1. Josh Allen: Passing Yards? Total TD?

(Yds: <200, 200-249, 250+; Total TD: 0-1, 2, 3+)

Sunday night is arguably Allen’s toughest test to date after falling flat on his face for 146 yards and a 43.5 percent completion rate on 39 throws against Baltimore. Much shouldn’t be expected from the second-year athlete since Pittsburgh’s allowed merely 214.9 passing yards per game since acquiring All-Pro DB Minkah Fitzpatrick in Week 3. <200 is the conservative selection.

2. Most Rushing Yards?

(Devin Singletary, Benny Snell, Frank Gore, Other PIT Player, Other BUF Player)

With James Conner (shoulder) practicing in full, we can gain an edge over the competition by simply choosing ‘Other PIT Player’. Not only is Jaylen Samuels (groin) expected to sit Sunday night, Conner quietly handled 26 touches on 83 percent of Pittsburgh’s snaps in his last full game (Week 8). Devin Singletary is the only other option that could rival Conner’s projected touch count, but the Steelers have stuffed opposing backs for 3.8 yards per carry and just six touchdowns in 13 games this year.

3. Most Receiving Yards?

(John Brown, James Washington, Cole Beasley, Diontae Johnson, Other BUF Player, Other PIT Player)

It’s a disastrous matchup for all through the air, but Diontae Johnson has recently found a rapport from UDFA ‘Duck’ Hodges in their last three games together. The explosive third-round rookie, for example, leads the Steelers in targets and catches in Hodges’ three starts and projects for increased usage with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) suddenly doubtful to suit up. John Brown could potentially run laps around any of Pittsburgh’s wideouts, but that entails he create room against a stout secondary that hasn’t allowed a receiver to top 85 yards along the perimeter — where Brown’s run 81 percent of his routes this year — since Week 10.

4. Longest Play (Rush or Rec)?

(<20, 20-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55+)

Whereas the Steelers and Bills both rank top-eight in fewest 20-plus yard passing plays allowed, the latter has been pummeled for 10 carries of said gains, the fourth-most in the league. That bodes well for Conner (or Benny Snell) in this matchup, projecting either for a 20-34 scamper.

5. T.J. Watt: Total Sacks?

(0, 0.5, 1, 1.5, 2+)

Josh Allen took six sacks against the Ravens all the while suffering an ankle injury that could limit his mobility. Bad news is T.J. Watt and the Steelers Defense present a similar test, creating pressure at the league’s seventh-highest rate (33%). Last week against Arizona was just the third time all season that Watt wasn’t credited with a sack, making this Sunday a bounce-back opportunity for at least one under his belt.

6. Total Turnovers in the Game?

(0-1, 2, 3, 4+)

Josh Allen alone has accounted for eight interceptions and 14 fumbles through 13 games this year, making it a reasonable wager the Steelers are credited with a few ballhawk moments. Multiple turnovers (2-3) are definitely in the cards.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(BUF/PIT; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

Buffalo wasn’t able to match the Ravens point-for-point in last week’s loss, but a one-score deficit to the league’s most explosive offense should be considered a pat-on-the-back victory. The Bills are argulably the better team here, hitting their stride with wins in three of their last four contests, making it a reasonable assumption they escape with a 1-3 point victory at Heinz Field.