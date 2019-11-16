SUNDAY NIGHT 7: BEARS AT RAMS

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 11 following a first-place tie that sent nine lucky fans home with $7,800 each. As always, the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so another contest means another chance for you to singlehandedly walk away with the $50,000 first place prize! Now on to this week’s NFC showdown between the Bears and Rams…

1. Most Sacks?

(Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, Other Bears Player, Other Rams Player)

To be clear, Aaron Donald is a superstar who puts himself in position to lead the league in sacks each and every week. Having said that, Rams RT Rob Havenstein’s (knee, out) prolonged absence tips the scales in Khalil Mack’s favor since the All-Pro pass rusher is now projected to line up across from 2018 undrafted free agent Coleman Shelton, who’s played a total of 16 offensive snaps throughout his career. Mack should have no issues adding to his current six-sack tally on the season.

2. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Jared Goff: More Pass Completions? More Passing TDs?

(Yds: Trubisky, Goff; TDs: Trubisky, Goff, TIE)

Jared Goff has historically performed vastly better at home throughout his career, averaging 271.8 yards per game and 8.1 yards per attempt in Los Angeles as opposed to just 236.2 and 7.2 on the road. Even with both C Brian Allen (knee, IR) and Havenstein shelved, the $134-million 25-year-old warrants mass consideration in both categories over third year bust Mitchell Trubisky, who’s merely averaged 173.8 yards and 19 completions under center this year.

3. David Montgomery vs. Todd Gurley: More Rushing Yards? More Rushing TDs?

(Yds: Montgomery, Gurley; TDs: Montgomery, Gurley, TIE)

Chicago’s backfield has come to grips with reality in the last three games, force-feeding No. 73 overall pick David Montgomery (who the team traded up for in April) on 65-of-86 backfield touches. It’s only amounted to an average 78.3 rushing yards per game in that stretch, but that’s still nearly 25 more yards than Todd Gurley’s averaged (53.5) on the entire season. Having said that, the injury-laden 25-year-old has handled a whopping 26 carries inside the 20-yard line, making him the odds-on favorite to punch in more touchdowns than Montgomery even though the latter has a better chance at leaving LA Memorial Coliseum with more rushing yards.

4. Most Receiving Yards?

​​​​​​​(Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Robert Woods, Taylor Gabriel, Other Bears Player, Other Rams Player)

Cooper Kupp hit a speed bump last week against the Steelers, unpredictably walking away with a goose egg on four empty targets. Heading into that matchup, however, he ranked No. 4 among all skill players in targets (87) and No. 3 in receiving yards (792). His 88 yards per game are still 20 more than Allen Robinson’s per game marks (68.7), making Kupp the pick despite his most recent letdown.



5. Longest Play (Rush or Reception)?

(<20, 20-34, 35-49, 50-69, 70+)

Todd Gurley’s longest rush of the season as he continues to battle knee arthritis is 25 yards, and David Montgomery’s only exploded for 10-plus yards on a measly 5-of-129 carries. Needless to say, the longest play in this game will likely come through the air to either Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, or Allen Robinson. With both teams ranking Top 6 in fewest 20-plus yard plays allowed on the year, a lower range (20-34) is the wiser selection.

6. Total TDs?

(0-3, 4, 5, 6+)

With two struggling quarterbacks missing integral pieces on offense under center, this game doesn’t project for anything more than four combined touchdowns. Predict over that mark if looking for an edge against the competition.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(CHI/LAR; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

With Goff’s numbers at home factoring in, it makes sense the Rams would squeak out a win here by just 4-6 points. Expect a different outcome favoring the road team if Trubisky finally lets loose.