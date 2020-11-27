Sunday Night 7: Bears-Packers

It's a Thanksgiving weekend edition of the Sunday Night 7!

Here are the 7 questions for this Sunday's game at Lambeau Field:

#1 Aaron Rodgers passing yards? Passing touchdowns?

< 225, 225-254, 255-279, 280-304, 305-334, 335+

0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

Remember when the Bears were 5-1 and riding high atop the division? How times have changed. This divisional matchup finds them heading north with issues at quarterback, as all signs point to Mitchell Trubisky regaining QB1 status but coach Matt Nagy has yet to reveal a final choice.

That puts even more of a spotlight on Rodgers, who has started to heat up a bit in recent weeks. His 289-yard passing average is significantly weighed down by a 160-yard performance against the Bucs in Week 5, as he has cracked the 300-yard plateau in each of his last three games. The Bears are 10th in the league in terms of passing yards allowed, averaging just 225 yards against, but they gave up 292 yards to Kirk Cousins in their most recent game. Rodgers is on a different level, so the 305-334 range seems particularly appealing in this one. The Packers should score plenty of points (more on that below), so let's put Rodgers down for a trio of passing touchdowns.

#2 Davante Adams receptions? Receiving yards?

0-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14+

< 55, 55-74, 75-99, 100-129, 130-164, 165+

Adams remains Rodgers' favorite target, averaging 8.5 catches and 106 receiving yards per game thanks in large part to three breakout games. He had been targeted at least 10 times in five straight contests before last week's seven-catch performance against the Colts, and he'll be the top priority for the Bears Defense if they have any hopes of keeping pace with the home team. While Adams is sometimes slowed, he's rarely stopped, and he has had ample success historically against the Bears. Let's go with seven catches for 82 yards this time around.

#3 Total points in second quarter?

0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10, 11-13, 14, 15-20, 21, 22+

If the Packers get on the board early, it could be more of the same by the time the third quarter rolls around. Rodgers and friends aren't likely to slow down just yet, so let's assume that the Packers get (at least) one touchdown on the board in this stanza. The Bears could get more aggressive in order to erase an early deficit, so 14 points seems about right. Perhaps the visitors score to keep it close, and perhaps the Packers use the third quarter to create some distance.

#4 Longest pass completion in third quarter?

< 20, 20-24, 25-28, 29-32, 33-36, 37-40, 41-46, 47-54, 55+

The Bears could be looking to air it out in the second half, but with Trubisky at the helm they may struggle to execute that plan. The Packers, meanwhile, could be looking to put the game on ice. It's likely that there will be at least one significant connection, so let's aim for the 37-40 yard range.

#5 Longest field goal of the game?

< 27, 27-31, 32-34, 35-38, 39-41, 42-44, 45-47, 48-52, 53+

Mason Crosby has a long of 53 yards this season, but he's made only two field goals over 30 yards over his last five games. With the Packers Offense largely clicking, the longer kick could come down to the Bears' Cairo Santos who has connected from at least 42 yards in five of his last six games. Let's put him down for a 43-yarder this week.

#6 Last touchdown of the game?

Aaron Jones, Jimmy Graham, Jamaal Williams, Allen Robinson, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Any other Bears player, Any other Packers player

Adams will get his, but more likely early than late. The Packers might be dialing back their offense as the clock winds down in the fourth quarter, and if the outcome isn't exactly hanging in the balance, look for them to lean more on Jones to grind out a few yards (and take chunks out of the clock). He has eight touchdowns this season but only one in his last three games, so consider him due.

#7 Winner? Margin of victory?

Chicago Bears or Green Bay Packers?

1-2, 3, 4-5, 6, 7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21+

Aaron Rodgers at home in a primetime matchup against a reeling division rival with questions at the quarterback position? I like my chances. This is a tough spot for Trubisky to find his footing and the Packers will be looking to bounce back after last week's overtime loss against the Colts. Give me the Packers and let's make it a comfortable close to the holiday weekend. Green Bay wins handily, 34-13.