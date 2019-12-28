SUNDAY NIGHT 7: 49ers at Seahawks

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 17 following a first-place tie that sent six lucky fans home with $11,100 each! As always, the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so another contest means another chance for you to singlehandedly walk away with the $50,000 first place prize all to yourself! Now on to this week’s NFC playoff preview between the 49ers and Seahawks…

1. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Russell Wilson: More Passing Yards? More Passing TD?

(Yds: Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson; Passing TD: Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson, Tie)

Wilson has been held in check to an average 228.7 passing yards in his last six contests and now faces his toughest test to date against a Niners secondary that’s limited enemy quarterbacks to the fewest yards per game (165.6) on the year. Garoppolo meanwhile squares off against a Seattle defense that’s pathetically created pressure at the league’s lowest rate (23.2%) and will likely be short center field S Quandre Diggs (ankle, questionable). Garoppolo previously out-performed Wilson by merely 16 passing yards (248 to 232) in their first clash from Week 10 and projects to do the same here given the number of players scattered across Seattle’s front-seven coming into this one banged up. The former gets the nod in touchdowns tossed, too, with stud corner Richard Sherman back at full strength along the perimeter on the other side of the ball.

2. Total Passing TD in the Game?

(0-2, 3, 4, 5, 6+)

Both of these offenses rank top-three in total rushing attempts, inevitably slowing game play and limiting touchdown passes through the air. Even Seattle’s recent backfield shakeup from Chris Carson (hip, IR) and C.J. Prosise (arm, IR) to Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer presumably won’t limit the Seahawks from attacking up the gut often. Expect few passing scores (0-2) with most points coming via on the ground.

3. George Kittle: Receiving Yards? Receiving TD?

(Yds: <75, 75-99, 100+; TD: 0, 1, 2+)

Diggs’ aforementioned presence is so important because he’s been responsible for covering tight ends leaking up the seam since initially coming over from Detroit in Week 10. Kittle also missed the first time these two teams squared off — obviously handicapping Seattle’s defense from kick-off if their over-the-top safety blanket isn’t available to carry out their schematic blueprint. Clearly unbothered by the broken bone he’s reportedly been dealing with since returning from injury in Week 12, Kittle should erupt for 100-plus yards against a Hawks secondary that’s permitted the fourth-most receptions (90) and second-most receiving yards (1,013) to opposing tight ends.

4. Longest TD of the Game?

(<15, 15-29, 30-44, 45-59, 60+)

Any explosive touchdown would likely come directly through the heart of the trenches since San Francisco in particular has allowed the second-fewest gains of 20-plus yards (5) through the air. It’s been well over a year since Lynch rumbled his way for a rushing score with the Raiders in 2018, but rattling off a long 30-44 yard scamper under the lights is certainly in his range of outcomes immediately in the Northwest.

5. Last TD of the Game?

(Raheem Mostert, George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Any Other 49ers Player, Any Other Seahawks Player)

Seattle’s target tree has essentially been whittled to Lockett (22 targets) and Metcalf (11) over their last three games, so either selection is more than viable for those projecting the Seahawks to be playing from behind in the final 15 minutes.

6. Total Points?

(<39, 39-47, 48-54, 55-60, 61+)

Although their last bout totaled 51 points (without Kittle, nonetheless), divisional matchups the second time around have historically shot lower given the familiarity between the two coaching staffs. 39-47 points is the more reasonable scenario in their regular season finale.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(SF/SEA; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

Seattle may be completely out of contention for homefield advantage (and a first-round bye) by the time they’re set to kick-off, so we should expect the 49ers to roll with maximum motivation no matter the afternoon’s outcomes. A 4-6 point road win — especially given the myriad of defensive injuries discussed earlier — is in the cards, if not probable.