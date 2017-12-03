Sunday morning one-liners

A look at how S Micah Hyde landed with the Bills.

Kenyan Drake is trying to make the case that he can be the No. 1 running back for the Dolphins.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is back in Buffalo on Sunday.

Jets LB Jordan Jenkins will try to be more disciplined this week.

The Ravens will reconnect with Lions coach Jim Caldwell on Sunday.

The Bengals need to try some deep shots against the Steelers.

Will the Browns beat the Chargers for the second straight year?

It’s been a long time since the Steelers have played a regular season game without WR Antonio Brown.

Texans DE J.J. Watt is sporting a good-sized scar on his leg.

Are the Colts headed for an ugly loss on Sunday?

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue goes through the steps that lead to sacks.

The Titans could be in line for a bunch of sacks on Sunday.

The Broncos say they aren’t going out of their way to play younger players.

Solving zone defenses is a big need for the Chiefs.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers may not have the best mechanics, but he’s found success all the same.

Can Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch go off against the Giants?

How big a need is wide receiver for the Cowboys?

The speculation about the next Giants coach is well underway.

Saturday was a big day for Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery.

Special teams play hasn’t been a strength for the Redskins.

A review of the players drafted since Ryan Pace became the Bears’ General Manager.

The Silverdome is being demolished, so it’s time to look back at some memories of the Lions’ time in the building.

The Packers pass rush hasn’t been good enough.

There hasn’t been much continuity at quarterback for the Vikings.

The Falcons have found their footing offensively.

What’s the best route to a Panthers win against the Saints?

Saints WR Michael Thomas hasn’t found the end zone much this year.

Outgoing UCF coach and incoming Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a brief stay with the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hope the second time is the charm against the Rams.

Rams LB Samson Ebukam has stepped up over the course of his rookie season.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo makes his debut as a 49ers starter on Sunday.

The Seahawks need to keep the Eagles from racing out to an early lead.