Sunday morning one-liners

Checking in on the development of the youngest Bills players.

The Dolphins shuffled cornerbacks ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

What will the opening minutes of Sunday’s game tell us about the Patriots?

The Jets will have to keep Josh Allen from running all over them.

Ravens linebackers Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams have fallen short of expectations this season.

The Bengals will play in Los Angeles for the first time since 1991 on Sunday.

The Browns will try to keep Cam Newton‘s turnovers coming.

Better play in the fourth quarter is a must for the Steelers.

T Roderick Johnson was added to the Texans roster.

The partnership of QB Andrew Luck and coach Frank Reich has been fruitful for the Colts.

Looking back on five key moments in Thursday’s Jaguars loss.

Titans T Taylor Lewan enjoys the drama.

Assessing how the Broncos match up with the 49ers.

A look at the role tight ends play in the Chiefs offense.

LB Jatavis Brown calls the plays on defense for the Chargers.

Four Raiders to watch in Sunday’s game.

Will Cowboys WR Cole Beasley start seeing more targets again?

The Giants began winning games once their offensive line started to play better.

Checking out how some Eagles players exercise their superstitious sides.

Washington’s season has gone downhill in the last few weeks.

A look at the cleats Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky will wear on Sunday night.

The Lions have gotten good production from some of their rookies.

Forecasting changes to the Packers roster.

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks is looking forward to seeing his brother Mychal on Monday night.

Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian says he isn’t listening to his critics.

Wide receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have become friends since joining the Panthers.

C Max Unger has been a reliable blocker for the Saints.

Is Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston better off without WR DeSean Jackson?

Sunday’s game could be a big one for Cardinals DE Chandler Jones.

Will the Rams hold onto LB Dante Fowler?

A call for the 49ers to avoid making excuses for their record.

The Seahawks hope to have WR Doug Baldwin in the lineup Monday night.