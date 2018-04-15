Sunday morning one-liners

Will the Bills make a bid for WR Dez Bryant?

DT Davon Godchaux is trying to step up for the Dolphins.

The Patriots will be adding several young players in the draft.

Some defensive possibilities for the Jets in the draft.

G.M. Ozzie Newsome is heading into his final draft with the Ravens.

Are the Bengals set at running back?

Tim Couch brings a new voice to the Browns preseason games.

Will the Steelers dive into the quarterback pool at the draft?

The Texans got a lot of interest for their cheerleading tryouts.

LB John Simon is willing to do whatever the Colts need.

A look at what WR Donte Moncrief might bring to the Jaguars offense.

The Titans took a look at local draft prospects.

The case for the Broncos drafting an offensive lineman in the first round.

A prediction for the entire Chiefs draft.

Predicting the size of DE Khalil Mack’s next contract with the Raiders.

The Chargers could use some help on the defensive line.

Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant’s past, present and future.

Collecting some whispers about the Giants’ draft plans.

It will be a busy week for the Eagles.

The prospect of the Redskins adding WR Dez Bryant is fun to contemplate, but appears unlikely to happen.

What will happen at the Bears’ voluntary minicamp?

The Lions had Boston College DE Harold Landry in for a visit.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport could be a target for the Packers in the first round.

Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes shared his thoughts on QB Kirk Cousins’ arrival.

Identifying the Falcons’ biggest needs in the draft.

Which positions would be luxury picks for the Panthers in the draft?

A linebacker could make sense for the Saints in the draft.

RB Saquon Barkley could give the Buccaneers offense a lift.

An Arizona sportswriter will try to cover Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald.

The Rams start their offseason program on Monday.

Sifting through wide receiver draft options for the 49ers.

Will the Seahawks draft a quarterback?