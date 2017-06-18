Sunday morning one-liners

Hopes are high for what Bills CB Tre’Davious White can do during his rookie season.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill explains how he takes risks on the field.

One of the lessons Patriots coach Bill Belichick learned from his father.

Is QB Christian Hackenberg a serious contender for the Jets’ starting job.

The Ravens chose their top highlights from minicamp.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton is growing into a leadership role.

Said Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of LB Jamie Collins, “He was a high school quarterback and really would have liked to play quarterback in college. He’s begging me to play free safety, and I’m not saying he couldn’t be the best one out there right now.”

Steelers WR Antonio Brown paid tribute to the late Dan Rooney at a charity softball game.

The Texans expect their young receivers to take a step forward in 2017.

Reasons to feel good about the Colts heading into training camp.

Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye credits his father with showing him the right path to success.

Where do the Titans rank on the list of best running back duos?

Broncos LB Von Miller showed off his home.

The Chiefs will kick off training camp with an autograph session.

Kids who bring their report cards to Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch’s store in Oakland can get a free haircut.

Chargers WR Travis Benjamin remains “lightning fast.”

The 2016 season was a big one for the Cowboys.

Former Giants assistant coach Denny Marcin is fighting pulmonary fibrosis.

How does RB Wendell Smallwood fit into the Eagles offense.

Projecting the players who will make the Redskins’ 53-man roster.

The Bears see immediate roles for some of their draft picks.

Five takeaways from Lions minicamp.

The offseason program left Packers coach Mike McCarthy feeling optimistic about the season.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is working to address the team’s offensive issues.

Falcons LB Deion Jones had a good year in pass coverage.

It’s Year Two for some of the Panthers cornerbacks.

Saints FB John Kuhn got a pair of shoes from new teammate Adrian Peterson.

What’s the best way to judge Buccaneers linebackers Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander.

Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley took his father to St. Andrews in Scotland.

Some reaction from Rams players to the team’s decision to trade T Greg Robinson.

49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello took a step down to work with Kyle Shanahan.

S Jordan Simone grew up rooting for the Seahawks and is now trying to make their roster.