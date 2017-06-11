Sunday morning one-liners

A look at how DT Marcell Dareus fits in with the Bills’ new coaching staff.

Said Dolphins TE MarQueis Gray, “Just going off on the winning streak, that’s what got us into having that swagger going throughout the whole season. And then with the addition of the new guys also. We’re just having a lot more fun and playing loose, and that swagger is playing a big part of our success so far.”

Said Patriots RB Mike Gillislee, “You can see why these guys win. You know why they’re great by the way they work. That’s all it’s been, just working and coming together as a team, trying to win games during the season.”

Five ways the Jets could replace LB David Harris.

Can TE Nick Boyle help the Ravens make up for the loss of Dennis Pitta?

Bengals WR A.J. Green connected with Cincinnati kids at his football camp.

Browns DL Desmond Bryant feels he has a lot left to do in his career.

Brian Mihalik is heading into his second year as a Steelers offensive lineman after moving from defense last year.

Setting the expectations for the Texans defense.

Two former Colts players have moved into new personnel jobs this offseason.

S Barry Church’s absence from Jaguars practices due to a back injury hasn’t caused much concern.

Titans LB Kevin Dodd’s foot problems are similar to the ones fellow Clemson product Sammy Watkins has dealt with.

The Broncos have high hopes for their younger defensive backs.

WR Tyreek Hill has moved into a prominent position on the Chiefs offense.

Several Raiders will be at Game Five of the NBA Finals.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers is set to say goodbye to the team’s San Diego practice facility.

Cowboys DE Taco Charlton got compared to Carlos Dunlap by a former coach.

Said Giants S Andrew Adams, “I think we all realize the amount of talent we have on this team. There’s no excuse for us not to go all the way.”

Jay Cutler thinks former teammate Alshon Jeffery will do well at receiver for the Eagles.

Su’a Cravens‘ transition to safety for the Redskins hasn’t been without stumbles.

Bears linebackers are looking for better results this time around.

LB Jarrad Davis stepped right into the Lions’ starting lineup.

Packers TE Martellus Bennett enjoyed hanging out with his former Patriots teammates.

The Vikings new headquarters is closer to completion.

What to look out for at Falcons minicamp.

Panthers QB Cam Newton’s rehab from shoulder surgery didn’t preclude some kickball pitching.

DT Justin Zimmer hopes to move from practice squad to active roster for the Saints.

Boxer Erickson Lubin and Buccaneers WR Mike Evans have a mutual admiration society.

Five questions in need of answers after the Cardinals’ offseason work.

CB Kayvon Webster will get a shot at winning a starting job with the Rams.

Will rookie Ahkello Witherspoon start at cornerback for the 49ers?

G Oday Aboushi believes the Seahawks are looking for him to be a leader.