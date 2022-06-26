Sunday marks final day of NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR on NBC is set to return this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Heres everything to know as NBC takes over to broadcast the final 20 races.
LEBANON, Tenn. — With just under 40 laps to go in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, apparent contact between the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of Sam Mayer and No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Ty Gibbs sent the latter sideways. Gibbs was able to — impressively — save his machine without […]
Ryan Preece has won the pole position for Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway (8 p.m. ET).
Justin Marks' own mother heard the rumor and texted her son, the owner of Trackhouse Racing, to find out if Helio Castroneves will be running the Daytona 500 for the NASCAR team. Don Hawk, the first-year CEO of the Superstar Racing Experience, told Castroneves that if he won one of the summer all-star series races, Hawk would help Castroneves get a NASCAR start.
Jefferson was so unexpected to win the US championships crown that Track & Field News did not consider her a candidate for a top 10 spot
Here are two names no one is talking about.
Here is how the field will be aligned behind pole-sitter Denny Hamlin for Sunday's race on NBC.
"I had already achieved everything as an amateur and now I will be able to gain experience as a professional."
Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 06/24/2022
Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele shot a 3-under 67 to get to 17-under after 54 holes, maintaining a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay heading into Sunday in Cromwell, CT.
Oklahoma has its first taste of adversity in Omaha. They are down 0-1 to Ole Miss after a frustrating 10-3 loss .
Your daily look at the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Nashville Superspeedway for their second-ever race at the 1.333-mile oval.
Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 06/24/2022
Kyle Busch spins out in his Cup qualifying run, making contact with the outside wall at Nashville Superspeedway.
It was an eventful 2022 NBA draft and many teams made very good moves to get better. Rookie Wire took a look at some of the best ones.
Which NBA players saw their fantasy basketball stock rise or fall after the 2022 NBA draft?
The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks' interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract. That may not be an option, as the ...
College football quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama football, Myles Brennan of LSU and others are working at Manning Passing Academy.