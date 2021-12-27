Sunday’s loss to Bears in Seattle stings for Pete Carroll and Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Bears Sunday afternoon at a snowy Lumen Field after Chicago scored late in the fourth quarter and pulled ahead by one point after a successful two-point conversion. Seattle was heavily favored heading into the matchup but the win wasn’t to be.

“That was about as disappointing a loss as we’ve had,” coach Pete Carroll said after the defeat. “We were in control in so many ways to win it and put it away, and we just never did and let them stay alive, and they found a way to make their plays, and we had to do some stuff to give them that opportunity, and they took advantage of it, and give them credit.

“They’ve been struggling all year too, and it’s a big win for those guys.”

Chicago came to the Emerald City was an unimpressive record of 4-10 on the season. Now the Bears and the Seahawks are both 5-10 with no chance of finishing out with a winning record. For Carroll, it’s a tough pill to swallow.

“I feel like I have to do more,” Carroll said. “I feel at a time like this, I feel like I’ve got to find ways to help our guys more so we don’t get in a situation where we can give them a chance. That’s what I’m doing. I’m going to try to figure out how I can help and get us cleaner right down the stretch and win a football game and not give something up and the penalties that we did and all that kind of stuff. We have things we can do better. We have to do better. I’m asking them to do the same thing.”

The Seahawks have just two more games left in their 2021 season – against the Lions on Jan. 2 and at the Cardinals on Jan. 9.

