Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

The Round of 8 is here.

Eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will continue the search for a championship in Sunday’s 400-mile race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott, the season’s dominant driver with five race wins, carries the point lead into the race, the first of three in the round. Races will follow at Homestead-Miami Speedway Oct. 23 and Martinsville Speedway Oct. 30. The championship will be decided Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. All remaining races in the Cup playoffs will be televised by NBC.

Christopher Bell made his voice heard in the playoffs by rallying late last week to win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, visiting victory lane on a must-win day. He is fourth in points behind Elliott, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

Starting Sunday’s race below the cutline are Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by veteran television broadcaster Brent Musburger at 2:41 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:52 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin at 2:33 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lorena Peril at 2:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the track’s oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny. High of 85.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin won last September’s race, finishing .442 of a second in front of Chase Elliott.

