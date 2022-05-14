Sunday Kansas Cup race: Start time, weather, how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the halfway point of the 2022 regular season Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Joey Logano’s win last week at Darlington via bump-and-run made him the 10th different victor in 12 races this season. It also tightened the Cup Playoff picture. Only six playoff spots remain.

Can Logano continue momentum Sunday? He is a three-time winner at Kansas, but consistent results there have been hard to come by. His average finish of 17.1 at Kansas is his worst among 1.5-mile tracks.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Mitch Lightfoot, team captain of the 2021-22 NCAA men’s basketball national champion Kansas Jayhawks, will give the command to start engines at 3:01 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:12 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at Noon … Driver introductions are at 2:24 p.m. … Pastor Adam Hamilton (United Methodist Church of the Resurrection – Leawood, Kansas) will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … Senior Airman Alexandria Crawford of Whiteman Air Force Base (Johnson County, Missouri) will perform the National Anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Scattered storms, high of 72 degrees, 42% chance of rain at start of the race

LAST TIME: Eventual NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last October’s Cup playoff race at Kansas. The win completed Larson’s second three-race winning streak of the 2021 season. He became the first driver to have two three-race winning streaks in a season since Dale Earnhardt in 1987.

