Sunday Homestead Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

The pressure builds for playoffs drivers. Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) is the second of three chances for playoff drivers to earn a spot in next month’s title event at Phoenix.

Former champion Joey Logano secured his spot in the title race by winning last weekend at Las Vegas. Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin enter Sunday’s race in the three remaining playoffs spots. William Byron (six points below the cutline), Chase Briscoe (-9), Ryan Blaney (-11) and Christopher Bell (-23) are outside a transfer spot.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Tony Stewart will give the command at 2:33 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:43 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m. … Donald Barnes, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Jupiter Christian School, will give the invocation at 2:24 p.m. … Academy Award winning actress and singer Adassa will perform the anthem at 2:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 84 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: William Byron led 102 laps in winning on Feb. 28, 2021. Tyler Reddick was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race

Kyle Petty: Bubba Wallace should have been suspended for rest of year

Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022?

Drivers to watch at Homestead

Bubba Wallace apologizes to Christopher Bell

Story continues

Bubba Wallace suspended one race by NASCAR

John Hunter Nemechek replaces Bubba Wallace at Homestead

Kyle Busch’s crew chief, two pit crew members suspended four races

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano jumps to the front

Cup playoffs frustrating Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead Xfinity starting lineup: Trevor Bayne wins pole Homestead Truck starting lineup: Ryan Preece to lead field to green

Sunday Homestead Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com