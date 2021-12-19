Sunday Hash: Wrapping up week of Florida football with Pat Dooley

It is always a strange dynamic when a new coach comes in and parts of the old coaching staff still have one more game to coach. Are they coming, are they going? At what point does your punch code stop working and the cell phone goes dead?

If anything, Florida should be well-versed in how to hire a coaching transition seeing that the Gators have handled a lot of them this decade.

So, there certainly has been some noise around the program and Pat Dooley takes a deep dive into some of that noise in his Sunday Hash:

You have to admit, this was one of the least anticipated signing days ever.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

And then Billy Napier did what he did and now next year’s might be the most anticipated signing day ever. A full year with his army of staff members and the building up and running and his coaching staff in place? I don’t think there is any question he has the attention of the people up north.

And he is far from completing that staff, although stealing Katie Turner away from Georgia was a huge get.

He talked a lot about everybody being positive in his first press conference and from what I am told Turner may be the most positive person in football. Give her a few minutes with some of the naysayers and she’ll have them buying season tickets. Napier has some big names that will be added to his staff once the bowls and NFL seasons are over. Big names.

It will be interesting to see where Emory Jones lands now that he is in the transfer portal.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Certainly, there will be Power 5 programs that look at his live arm, mobility and experience and feel like it’s worth taking a chance. There will be others that look at his 13 interceptions and let themselves out early. In 86 pass attempts in his first three years, he threw one pick. In 310 pass attempts this year, he threw the 13 picks. Georgia Tech seems like a perfect spot for him to go back home.

Speaking of moving on...

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

… the word I hear is that Dan Mullen — as expected — will make his next stop as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. We’ll see what jobs are open, but I know of one that has been open for a few weeks up in Charlotte. Remember when Joe Brady was the offensive mastermind and the NFL chewed him up and spit him out?

Kind of like it did Urban Meyer.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I would think the chances of him landing somewhere are pretty slim because he is so toxic even after apologizing in a bunch of interviews, but it only takes one NFL team or one desperate college football program to ask. All I know is that Florida’s handling of Meyer was well thought out in terms of getting him into the Ring of Honor.

They brought him to the Miami game last year and made sure he was wearing a Gator shirt, and then brought him on the field with Steve Spurrier this season. But he spoiled it all and I don’t know if he has a real shot anymore.

Instead, how about if the Gators put Lomas Brown in next year?

