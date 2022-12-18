Sunday Hash: Requiem for Florida football’s bad bowl game performance

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Las Vegas Bowl was the spread. It jumped from 2.5 to open to 10 when Anthony Richardson opted out. The wise guys knew this would not end well for Florida.

And it climbed to 11.5 in some places. But a late flurry of Gator money dropped the spread to 7.5 by kickoff. That was not money well spent.

Instead, Florida lost by 27 thanks to a late field goal that rankled a few people.

When I say the spread was possibly the most interesting thing about the game, you get the gist of what was a 3.5-hour trip to the dentist. (I used that line after the Fiesta Bowl loss to Nebraska and this was almost as painful).

Let’s look back at the final game of 2022 for the Gators (and thank goodness) with the Sunday Hash.

The vitriol is real

David Becker/Getty Images

I always love the emails and texts and posts that start out with “I’m not saying [autotag]Billy Napier[/autotag] should be fired, but…” Certainly, his first year on the job was like the Steely Dan song, “That weekend at the college didn’t work out like you planned…”

Think back to after the Utah game. You didn’t see 6-7 coming… again. Think back to after the South Carolina game. This team is buying in, right?

And then it all went bad. Vandy was the embarrassment, FSU the deflator and Oregon State the buyer’s remorse for some Gator fans. Napier finished the season with a losing record, losses to the three biggest rivals for the first time ever and a defense that statistically was the worst to ever play at UF.

And some people are not happy

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Nor should they be. And they are growing tired of the same Napier-speak after a loss like this one.

“It’s my job to have the team ready to play, and we weren’t as ready to play as we needed to be,” Napier said.

Why? Why did it happen so many times? Napier is always saying he has to coach better. And the Gator Nation wants to scream back at him, “WELL, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?”

Because he is the play-caller

Story continues

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

And everyone understands he had to put a governor on the offense with [autotag]Jack Miller III[/autotag] in there. But there were still the issues of play calls on fourth down and a lack of creativity with a stagnant run game.

Florida ended up with 39 rushing yards in part because Miller was sacked four times. But it is difficult to understand how Florida couldn’t get [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. and [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] the ball in space.

It was the third time this season that Florida was held to under 300 yards and the lowest output offensively all year.

Welcome to the Culture Club

UAA Communications/Leslie White

I do know that most Gator fans are smart enough to know that all the chips have been pushed into the middle of the table on Napier and they are waiting for a reason to believe it was a good investment.

The first year for any coach is as much about changing the culture to fit in with what you believe to be the pathway to success as it is calling plays on third down.

“I think we’re always working on the culture part, but we made a ton of progress in that area, Napier said. “What I observed in that locker room compared to some of the things we observed maybe when we first got here, it’s a completely different ball club.”

Yeah, but it had the same record.

Oh, and I’m not going to get away from third down

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

It was the difference in this game and so many others for Florida. The Gators finished the season converting 40.8%, which is slightly above average. But they allowed opponents to convert 49.1%, which will place them within shouting distance of the bottom of the rankings of the 131 FBS teams when the bowls are completed.

This game was not so much about the defense.

“I do think we hung in there on defense,” Napier said. “We didn’t produce much on offense, but I thought our defensive players hung in there for a while.”

They did, but this season WAS about the defense.

There was Gervon Dexter

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Dexter was one of the few players who did not opt out and that should be appreciated. He played hard, but again, was subjected to multiple blockers because Florida lacks a second defensive tackle.

He also saw the change in culture.

“Honestly, just seeing the transition from last year to this year, I’m just proud of it,” he said. “I feel like we left it better than we got it.”

Probably so, but all of that is internal and we never know for sure. It has to be shown on the field instead of three straight losses to end the season.

The exodus is not over

David Becker/Getty Images

I know there are a lot of players you don’t mind seeing leave, but a big decision will be made by [autotag]Ricky Pearsall[/autotag], who was Florida’s most reliable receiver this season.

Pearsall led Florida in receiving with four catches, but it was difficult for the Gators to get anything deep because Oregon State was blitzing Miller like hungry Beavers.

Pearsall said after the game he hasn’t made a decision.

“We got a lot of young guys that are hungry and excited to play, so I think Gator Nation should be excited about the future here,” he said.

Was it a coaching mismatch?

David Becker/Getty Images

Some of you will say that Napier was outcoached by Jonathan Smith, who is probably the most underrated coach in college football. And you would not be wrong. The guy in his fifth year of his program outcoached the guy in his first year with a bunch of opt-outs.

There are two questions on the minds of Gator fans right now: Will Napier learn from this season and who the heck is the quarterback next season?

The second question first – he’s not on campus. Florida is going to have to hit the transfer portal in a lot of areas and especially quarterback. Who it ends up being is going to be the key to next season.

Because you saw what happens when a guy with few reps and no game-time experience in the Gator uniform does with this offense.

The other question?

James Gilbert/Getty Images

We’ll have to wait and see about. The Napier bandwagon was so full that there were people stacked on top of each other. The load is a little lighter now.

I remember what Jeremy Foley used to say: “Don’t sprain your ankle jumping off the bandwagon because it will make it harder to get back on.”

The belief level in Billy has been eroded a bit. These last three games have left fans scratching their noggins. “We’re paying how much for this?”

Here’s what Napier had to say: “I think today is probably an outlier to some degree. I think we had some momentum there and some missed opportunities, particularly late in the year. I think that is something we have to learn from, that experience. I see an opportunity. What I am observing in there is a positive for the Gators.”

Okey-dokey.

Read more

[lawrence-related id=98115,98002,97958,97951,97948]

[listicle id=98104]

[listicle id=98045]

[listicle id=98070]

[listicle id=98068]

[vertical-gallery id=98041]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire