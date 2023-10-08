Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley revisits Florida’s homecoming win over Vanderbilt

Usually when you get dirt on your face, someone is right there to wipe it off.

Florida’s football team had to do it to themselves. And the Gators know that dirt is going to be poured on them all through the second half of the season.

“Our only thing from Sunday until today was let’s wipe this dirt off,” said defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp. “Let’s get up off the mat, let’s get up out of the mud, clean this off and go back to work.”

Florida did just that in a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt as Billy Napier avoided becoming the first coach in school history to lose his first four games against Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

It was a muggy night that saw some fans grumbling at the offense (nobody suffers winning like Gator fans). The Sunday Hash takes a look back at a homecoming win.

The biggest question would be...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… if Florida would let the Kentucky game beat the Gators twice. Instead, they got a stop and drove 93 yards for a touchdown on their first series and scored on a Ricky Pearsall reverse.

Yay! Creativity in the running game is legal. I checked on it.

There is this great book called Ball Four...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… and there is a pitching coach who is always screaming for curveballs. And then his pitcher throws one and it gets hit 500 feet and the pitching coach yells, “Well, not NOW!” I was thinking of him when Florida finally tried a trick play that backfired.

If you ever want to crawl inside the mind of a player...

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

… who has been humiliated, take a peek inside Sapp’s earhole.

“We still had that bad taste in our mouth from last week, and we just wanted to come out this week and execute,” Sapp said.

And for the most part that’s exactly what he and the defenders did and limited Kentucky to 58 rushing yards.

Or maybe listen to linebacker Shemar James...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… who must have liked the later wake-up time.

“We were embarrassed. As a defense, as a team, as a unit in general, like it was embarrassing. That wasn’t the Gator standard that we played to last week in Lexington, and we just wanted to get that bad taste out of our mouth this week and weeks after.”

Ptoooey!

It’s pretty clear what these players were told...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… before the game so here’s another quote from James on how to play better on the road:

“Play every game like it’s a home game. I guess that’s how we’ll take it. Going on the road, you just we’re on the road. Our backs are against the wall; we only got us, just us.”

Well said. Now, do something about it.

If it’s me...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… I’m running Tre Wilson on a streak every play and keeping maximum protection to give me time. He puts on some weight and we’re talking Percy Light. I’m not going to put that kind of pressure on a kid by saying he is the next Percy Harvin, who was the best player I ever saw.

I’m sure there were a lot of late nights...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… in the new building trying to understand what happened last week. Same thing that happened this week. Bigger, stronger, faster team won. Everybody wants to win a national title, but you should be wanting eight wins. You have to start somewhere.

A real concern is how much Graham Mertz is getting hit

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

He’s really all Florida has for this season and even when they max protect he gets hit.

“I’ve taken a lot of shots in my career, so I feel like in a weird way you learn how to land and protect yourself,” Mertz said. “I feel like I owe this place and this team everything I’ve got. A little hit is not going to take me off my mission.”

Spoken like a quarterback.

And this is spoken like a coach...

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

… who knows he’s in trouble if his quarterback goes down.

“He’s holding it a little bit too long probably,” Napier said. “We want to blame others, but I think he’s going to look at it and say, man, I’ve got to get through this thing and get it out. We took a sack on like 2nd and 1 today. I’m about to break my headset.”

There’s the fire everyone has been looking for.

That Florida put one on Vandy with so many guys missing...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… on the offensive line as well as Trevor Etienne is a testimony that Florida is slowly building depth. Like the tortoise, slow and steady when the fans want it racing like that Mr. Freeze dude at the Braves games.

A lot of that was because Montrell Johnson balled out...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… but the guys always play hard. With Etienne out, he carried the water for everybody. Johnson broke plenty of tackles and rushed for 135 yards. He also caught three passes for 25 yards.

“It was well executed. Montrell was at the center of that for sure.”

So, here is Florida at 4-2...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… and that’s pretty much where you thought they would be at this point in the first half of the season. We prepare for a second half where two-thirds of the games will be away from the Swamp, where Florida has yet to top 69 rushing yards this season.

“They have always said you’ve got to bring your own juice,” Shemar James said. “That’s one thing, we’ve got to build that during the week and then bring that to South Carolina.”

I concur.

Read more

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s homecoming win vs Vandy

Five takeaways from Florida’s Week 6 win over Vanderbilt

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire weighs in on Vanderbilt win

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football’s win vs Vanderbilt Commodores

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s pregame festivities ahead of Week 6

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s homecoming parade on Friday

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire