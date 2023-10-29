Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley breaks down Bulldogs’ bludgeoning of Gators

Hey, pay attention. It can’t stay this bad forever.

In a series of streaks, Georgia is on one now with three straight wins over Florida and six of seven. Florida has had its share.

So, eventually, the worm will turn.

But it doesn’t feel like it will be any time soon.

Georgia’s not going to stop recruiting and you saw the evidence of what a team looks like when they stack five years of top three classes on top of each other.

For all of the good that Billy Napier has done at UF, even those who share his vision need binoculars to see it.

The difference between the two programs was simple – Georgia didn’t have to play a perfect game to win. Florida did.

And Florida didn’t come close to a perfect game.

The Dooley’s Dozen takes a look at the 12 things that went wrong with Saturday’s dissection in Jacksonville.

History in the series matters

Gator fans like to talk about the great run of Steve Spurrier when he won 11 of 12 and how Georgia ruined his Heisman season and he got them back. Well, Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo and Will Muschamp understand how painful it is to lose to Florida.

Maybe Florida needs to have more former players on staff instead of just bringing them in for occasional speeches.

But that’s not why Florida was humiliated

Georgia is just better. Way better.

Florida has no margin of error in games against superior opponents and instead made a bunch of them. Some of them were physical, some mental and some just bad playcalling.

“We’ll go through this thing with a fine-tooth comb,” Napier said. “It’s important that the experience that we had today, that we learn from that, all parts of our organization and certainly the players in that locker room.”

We can’t blame the current coach for the chasm

A lot of that gap between Georgia was caused by the previous administration.

Kirby Smart even threw some shade on Dan Mullen for his disdain for recruiting after the game. But the thing is, we all need to stop blaming Mullen for everything. This staff has lost twice to Georgia by a combined score of 85-40.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to chase them down,” Napier said. A lot.

One loss can’t become two

Florida now faces Arkansas, the third straight game against a team coming off a bye week. Florida has to win this game to become bowl-eligible because there is no reason to think it will come against LSU, Missouri or FSU.

“I’m excited for the young guys that haven’t experienced some type of loss like this,” Jason Marshall Jr. said. “Myself being a leader, just telling them, like I just said, keep your head down, keep working, we have a lot of football left to play.”

But that’s part of the problem

There are guys on this team who are now 17-20 in their last 37 games. As the clubhouse lecturer said in the movie The Natural, “Losing is a disease.” It can be difficult to shake it off. When you see some of this young talent, there is hope for the future. But the future doesn’t come with an accelerator.

The noise will get loud again

Billy the Playcaller did not have the kind of game that would get fans off his back. Two fourth downs, the abject failures. The first was the direct snap to Trevor Etienne for a run/pass option with inches to go that Florida had just run two weeks ago.

“I trust Coach Napier and his play call with all my heart,” said Graham Mertz. “Anytime he calls a play it’s my job to go out there and execute it.”

And the second...

… was the short flat pass to Etienne on a fourth-and-3 that picked up one yard. Napier talked a lot about how the two mistakes Florida made (fumble, blocked punt) were devastating, but I would make those four huge mistakes with the two unconverted fourth downs.

There was also this mistake – having your offense go flat after the first touchdown drive.

Georgia bowed up, Gators backed down

Because after that first quarter when Mertz was 9-for-9 and Florida was able to move the ball, the Gators managed only four first downs in the next two quarters.

“They have great coaches too; they’ve got great players, too,” Mertz said. “They made adjustments.” I guess Florida waited until the fourth quarter to make some.

OK, let’s calm down a little

Napier talked about his admiration for where the Bulldogs are as a program right now. This is the eighth year under Smart and Florida is trying to do everything in his and Nick Saban’s image. And it all starts with recruiting. As good as Napier is doing in that regard, it’s still not as good as Georgia’s.

Florida better hope Arkansas is healthy

Because this is twice this season where one of the best players on the opposing team was out and the opponent didn’t flinch. It was Cam Rising in Week 1 and Brock Bowers on Saturday. No big deal. They just inserted someone else and didn’t miss a beat.

Which takes me to this point

I think Florida’s secondary is awful.

I started to look up the stats, but I also know they are skewed by three weak opponents and a Kentucky team that didn’t have to pass. Florida still has only two interceptions in eight games. Receivers get open all the time, whether Florida was playing man or zone.

“We can do more. And, ultimately, players had opportunities today,” Napier said.

There will be questions

Look, most fans expected the worst. But it doesn’t make it any easier to stomach. It’s still a program that can’t stand prosperity. It’s still a program that has two wins in two years away from the Swamp against two bad teams (combined 7-13).

I think even the most loyal Gator fans are questioning what is going on. They are growing weary of the postgame comments (“We have to coach better”) and want to see some results.

