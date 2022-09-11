Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley breaks down Florida’s stinging loss to Kentucky

Florida fans learned what they should have already known on a sultry night in Gainesville.

It’s college football, people.

There have been teams at Florida that could overcome turnovers and officials and tough breaks.

This isn’t one of them.

In the unscripted world of college football where the Sun Belt Conference was crowing on Sunday morning, you had better bring your pudding snacks for every game. Especially in this conference.

Gator fans, the national media and everyone not mourning the Queen’s death thought that Anthony Richardson was the next Tim Tebow (including Tebow after that TikTok video). They received a huge lesson on Saturday night.

The Sunday Hash looks back on what was a sobering night in Gainesville.

Richardson was bluntly honest after the game

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s face it – without the two picks he threw, Florida would have been fine.

“I started the game off and missed a couple of wide-open throws and my confidence got shot,” he said. “It affected my receivers poorly, you know, missing them wide open. So, I know their confidence probably went down as well. I didn’t help my o-line. I didn’t help my running backs. I didn’t help the team.”

The why is still to be determined.

The most stunning thing about his performance...

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

… was that he seemed so calm, so cool, so collected in the opener. Maybe that was because he had a whole offseason to prepare for Utah and only a week to prepare for a better defense.

The interception for a score that ended up being the difference in the game was a total miscommunication that took a lot out of the crowd.

“The second one is flashbacks of the Georgia game,” Richardson said. “Same thing, I just threw it right to the dude.”

Certainly, nobody could blame the fans

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(although there were a few boos in the fourth quarter).

Florida drew the fourth biggest crowd for an opening two-game stretch in school history despite a rain that lasted all week (OK, it felt like it rained all week) and the closure of one of the main parking lots at Flavet Field.

Story continues

The largest two-game opening was in Tebow’s senior year. The second largest was the year after he won the Heisman. People loved them some Timmy.

Mark Stoops noticed it

AP Photo/John Raoux

There were only a few hundred Kentucky fans at the game after Utah brought a nice throng last week. But the toughness of Stoops carried over to his team.

“You got to be a tough son of a bee to come into this environment and win,” he said.

Yes, but he has done that twice at a school that could never win in Gainesville.

“We know this team is built that way,” he said. “We’ve shown it through the years. That’s who we are. We’re gonna be a tough, hard-nosed football team and win tough games, no matter what they look like. And we may win and may we may lose. But by God, we’re gonna be tough. And we showed that tonight.”

In the end, Kentucky won the game the way it used to lose them.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

How many times have we seen Florida escape the agony of defeat against the Wildcats because of some egregious mistake whether it was Jared Lorenzen throwing a pick or the Wildcats not covering Florida receivers?

Instead, it was Florida making those kinds of mistakes.

We saw how Florida handled success.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

That was a big question coming into the game, especially with a team that seemed to have bought into its new coach.

Now, we find out how it handles failure.

And that was a massive failure Saturday night. Last year’s team certainly did not handle a loss to Kentucky very well.

“I know how they are going to respond,” Napier said. “We’re going to learn. We’re going to improve and we’re going to go back to work. I think you got to take ownership. As a leader, that’s exactly the plan here.”

You may not agree...

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

… but I think a lot of fans coming into the season would have taken 1-1 in the first two games.

But they would have flipped them. The Utah game was bigger on a national scale, but this was an SEC GAME!

Way more important.

The question about who is the third-best team in the SEC...

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

… seems to be a battle between Arkansas and Kentucky.

Last week, I was telling people that Utah was what Florida is a rung on the ladder that Florida was trying to reach. The truth is that the mighty Gators are looking up at the team in Lexington.

Stoops has had a long time to build his roster, long enough to have passed Bear Bryant as the all-time wins leader at UK (which means [autotag]Steve Spurrier[/autotag] is the only SEC coach to have the most wins at two different schools).

Napier hasn’t had a full year.

[listicle id=91598]

[listicle id=91541]

[listicle id=91626]

[listicle id=91678]

[listicle id=91619]

[vertical-gallery id=91539]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire