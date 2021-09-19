Sunday Hash: Nursing the hangover of a near-miss loss to Alabama

A weekly deep dive into Saturday’s college football action from Pat Dooley. Also look for his history lesson and game preview every week at GatorsWire.

It was a game that rocked the Swamp like the old days as No. 11 Florida came within a couple of yards of forcing overtime against No. 1 Alabama.

Instead, the Tide played like a championship team when it absolutely had to and held off Florida, 31-29. Like the SEC Championship Game a year ago, the Gators got the ball for one final play but had too much real estate to cover with only seconds to go.

The Gators might have earned some respect from the national media because so many were expecting a blowout. But the loss does sting in terms of Florida’s SEC record.

Of course, that’s what Alabama does. Comes to town, leaves with all of its streaks intact and thanks you for the lovely parting gifts.

That’s 43 straight games where they have scored on opening drives, 11 straight wins for Nick Saban over Dan Mullen, 17 straight wins for Alabama and 22 straight against SEC East coaches.

The Sunday Hash takes a look back at the game:

If you had told me that Florida would outrush Alabama 241-to-91

... I would have told you Florida had a pretty good chance to win the game. And in the end, the Gators did have a chance. It didn’t seem like the best of plays to run for the two-point conversion, but the Gators had so much success with the running game, you can maybe understand it. There is a good example of where Anthony Richardson might have made the difference if they had been able to bring him in there and run something special. “We had a missed assignment on the two-point play,” Dan Mullen said. “Actually, two.”

Gator Nation certainly brought it Saturday, especially after last year.

“The Gator Nation certainly showed up and did their part,” Mullen said. It was just a special day and we’d like to see Alabama comes to town more often. The difference in the game was that in a game with a small margin for error, Alabama made fewer. No turnovers. Florida only had one and it contributed to the hole the Gators put themselves in.

It was almost mind-blowing to see the Florida defense start the game with all that adrenaline coursing through their bodies

... and play like they did all of last year. The missed tackles were back and Florida looked as if it hadn’t practiced in a week. So, you fall into a hole because a team like Alabama is going to make you pay for whiffs and missed assignments and too many men on the field. The next three series were exactly what we hoped this defense would be for this game, limiting Alabama to three yards in the second quarter.

Emory Jones finished the game with 271 total yards

... and did have a stretch there where there were boos coming from the crowd. But, man, how many guys can say they engineered a 99-yard run against a Nick Saban defense? “I thought he stepped up his game this week,“ Mullen said. Perhaps Jones played better knowing he wasn’t coming out of the game. Whatever it is, it’s pretty clear that Florida has two quarterbacks who can do different things and this thing might work out OK.

So, the Gators have a loss in the SEC, which is never good but hardly disabling.

"I think we have an opportunity to have a really good football team," Mullen said. Going into this game, we felt like we would know a lot more about this team. I think we did. These guys aren't afraid of Alabama and will do everything in their power to face them again. It is going to be really interesting to see where this team and this program goes from here. "We are at the point where we can compete," Mullen said. "Now, we have to go win those games."

