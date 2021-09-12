Sunday Hash: A morning refresher from Florida’s win over USF

A weekly deep dive into Saturday’s college football action from Pat Dooley. Also look for his history lesson and game preview every week at GatorsWire.

Florida football won its second game of the 2021 season, on the road in Tampa against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Here are Pat Dooley’s five hash marks looking back on the action.

It was funny how the first half was almost perfect

... and then the second half of Saturday’s games brought back all of the concerns about this Florida team. Florida executed on five straight first half drives and led 35-3 at the half. Emory Jones looked smooth and way more sure of himself, and every time Anthony Richardson touched the ball something happened. And then came that second half. Just when we could hear the quarterback controversy chirping come to a whisper, Jones threw those two awful passes for interceptions. And the controversy will continue, even if it’s only driven by fans and media. “We have two quarterbacks,” Dan Mullen said. “You’re going to see them both play.”

Mullen seemed a little tired of questions about his quarterbacks

... and challenged the media to name the running back who started this game (the answer was Malik Davis, who had seven carries for 22 yards). Mullen has 100 wins but is getting agitated. It’s just the way it is. Who is the quarterback? Why isn’t it this guy? Mullen did say this about Richardson: “He does special things. He doesn’t always do the right things, but he does special things.” Is it possible the guy who coaches these guys and watches them every day and on film knows the best way to try to win the game this week? Just a thought.

Sometimes it is difficult to tell whether the first two games against two inferior teams gives us an idea of what a team will be

...or maybe those games are aberrations. We’ll see going forward, but it is not a good sign that Florida has not finished either game with vigor. The Gators were outscored 17-7 in the second half on Saturday. I know, they played a lot of guys and gave them the opportunities to show what they can do. Remember this – Mullen said this Saturday and I totally agree — his No. 1 goal is to win every game. The second objective is to find out what he has.

Maybe he has an unbelievable running game.

With the two quarterbacks breaking off runs like they were candy canes, Florida has rushed for 763 yards. Certainly, none of the five tailbacks is tired from having to lug the ball too much. I want to see it this week. Can Florida establish some kind of running game against Alabama? Nobody is asking for 300 yards, but you know that Alabama’s goal will be to stop the run and make Florida throw.

So, it is Alabama week

... the first visit to Gainesville by a team ranked No. 1 since Miami in 2002 and the first trip to the Swamp by the Tide in 10 years, which is a lazy way of scheduling that will soon change. This is the week the fans have been pointing to all summer and I’m sure so have the players. There is a buzz we haven’t seen around here in a long time and tickets are going for ridiculous prices. Welcome back, football. [listicle id=53333] [vertical-gallery id=53349]

