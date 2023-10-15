Sunday Hash: Key takeaways from Florida’s comeback win at South Carolina

After Florida won its homecoming game against Vanderbilt last week, there wasn’t a lot of celebrating in the Gator locker room.

This wasn’t Samford under the previous administration.

This was about what was next — at South Carolina — and Billy Napier was able to get his team locked in the next opponent. The Gators responded with great practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a win that few will forget on Saturday.

Despite a defense that had another bad road game, Florida was able to shake off its roadkill reputation with one win against a 2-4 team.

Hey, you take what you can get. Especially away from the Swamp.

The Sunday Hash looks back and ahead with a look back at Saturday’s 41-39 win.

No buzzkill required

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

It’s two weeks until Florida goes to play the No. 1 team in the country. But we cannot help but point out that last year Florida beat South Carolina and Florida appeared headed to a nice bowl game and Napier was being fitted for future rings.

It was a big and important game for this program, but let’s see how they handle prosperity this time.

Napier definitely got through to them

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

He knew where the heat was coming from. He needed to get more creative with the offense and Florida absolutely could not deal with another soul-crushing start. Instead, the Gators were ready to play.

“I just remember coming into this stadium right away and looking at everyone in their eyes,” said senior Ricky Pearsall. “They looked ready. That was one of the first times I’ve really seen everyone in the locker room just locked in and ready.”

But we still have to explain the defense

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Two things, maybe three. One, Spencer Rattler at home is really good. Two, the offenses Florida has played at home (McNeese, Charlotte, Vandy and a mediocre Tennessee) are not the same as the ones the Gators have played on the road.

And three, Kentucky kind of showed everyone that Florida is so young that there are a lot of bodies that haven’t developed. So a physical running game can take advantage of that.

But that’s a good thing

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

You could see the talent on the field and imagine what that talent will look like in two years. The important issue here is that Florida learned how to come from behind on the road with two 75-yard drives to win it.

“That’s the thing that’s impressive,” Napier said. “We didn’t do it just once. We did it twice.”

So, what was your favorite play?

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

There were so many to choose from. Ricky Pearsall’s over-the-shoulder catch? The game-winning score? Arlis Boardman’s great touchdown catch?

My favorite is next, but we all know that win probably doesn’t happen with the pass that deflected off Pearsall into Tre Wilson’s hands for a 22-yard gain to the SC 16. Which prompted Napier to channel his inner Steve Spurrier with a “God smiled on the Gators today.”

But my favorite was this one

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

It was the fourth-and-10 throw to Pearsall with a little over two minutes to play. I mean, if that doesn’t happen and Mertz doesn’t make a great running throw, we’re talking today about Florida’s defense and lack of bowl prospects.

“I knew they were bringing some pressure,” Mertz said. “I knew I had man coverage. I gave Ricky a chance to make a play, and he does what he always does and just made a great play.”

Did I mention I was wrong...

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

… about Gutsy Graham? There were a lot of us who could not see a world where Mertz would be as good as he has been for Florida this year. Can we give Napier some credit for seeing it and developing Mertz?

Stats so far: 76.2% completions, 1,897 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions (both on tipped balls).

Also, we know who the leaders are on this team

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Mertz and Pearsall. As if there was a doubt. After the game, Mertz talked about the win being an organizational one. He praised all of the staff members and support staff. That’s what you need from a leader.

“I’m truly just having the most genuine fun I’ve ever had in my life,” he said after the win.

The defense is lacking pressure

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

South Carolina came in allowing 23 sacks, but Florida only got to him twice. There was pressure that forced the final interception, but a lot of hand-fighting at the line of scrimmage. Rattler threw for 313 and ran for 46 yards.

“It’s kind of hard to defend a quarterback when you let him sit back there and make his decisions,” said linebacker Shemar James. True that, but Florida went mostly with a four-man rush and even tried some three-man rushes.

Gamecock fans asked for it

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

For the life of me, I’ll never understand fans who mock the Gators by doing the Chomp. But after tight end Joshua Simon ran over Jordan Castell and scored to make it 37-27, the students were all over it. It would be like Florida fans doing the Chomp.

“I saw Gator chomping at 10 minutes left, and I said, ‘OK guys, look in the stands right now, they’re Gator chomping. Take that as disrespect,’ “ Pearsall said.

So, where does all this rank?

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

What, me rank something? Look, it was a massive win for Napier and for this program, but no championships were won and Florida still isn’t bowl eligible.

Pearsall’s game wouldn’t make the top 10 in UF history and neither would Mertz’s. Do you think anybody on that plane ride home cared about that? It was more about belief in the process.

“We came here today to prove something,” Napier said.

The bottom line is it’s an off week

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

This young team really needs some time to heal and get some rest. They know what’s coming, but now there is more of a feeling that this thing might just work. There is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do, but at least you are still in the SEC East race.

Read more

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s win at South Carolina

Five takeaways from Florida’s nail-biting win over South Carolina

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire reacts to Florida’s epic Week 7 win

Twitter reacts to Florida’s thrilling victory over South Carolina

Twitter reacts to late-game juggling touchdown by TE Arlis Boardingham

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s win at South Carolina Week 7

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire