Sunday Hash: Gnawing on how Gators got grilled by LSU Tigers

Here’s a solution to the problem that Florida football has with the LSU Tigers: Don’t make it such a big deal when the Gators play the Tigers at home.

Seriously, it’s as simple as that.

It’s great for marketing but Florida has tried everything — including homecoming and Tom Petty Day – and still has lost four of the last five games against the Tigers in the Swamp.

Maybe that explains the defensive issues Saturday night inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Maybe they were too hyped and the Gators psyched themselves out. Or maybe this is a bad defense.

It is a really bad defense.

And the Gators still have to play Georgia and travel to College Station and still have to play FSU on a Friday night and still have to play a quarterback who torched many of these same defenders (South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler) the last time he played against them.

The biggest problem is a defensive line that cannot pressure up the middle and has allowed six of Florida’s seven opponents to rush for more than 150 yards.

We can give you 150 stats that will illustrate how bad this defense is playing...

… including the fact that Florida has only outscored its opponents by two points this season because the defense has allowed 28.1 points a game. That would qualify as the third most in UF history if it holds up. The other two were in 2020 — the COVID year when nobody played defense — and 1946 when Florida went 0-9.

But the one that sticks out is still third down defense.

“I think we are going to be sick when we watch the tape,” Billy Napier said. Join the club, coach. Florida has allowed opponents to convert 53% of third downs and it is a stat that is trending in the wrong direction after LSU converted 8 of 12.

Seriously, LSU could have taken a knee on first and second down knowing that on third-and-long the chances were good for a big play.

Look, we knew it might be a struggle this season with a new coach and a limited roster.

I just don’t think we saw it playing out like this. It is especially difficult for Gator fans who have seen their team lose 10 of the last 13 to LSU to allow the Tigers to tie the all-time series at 33-33-3. A lot of threes there.

“You’ve got to do better for the people that you are leading: players, staff, and all the people that care and represent this university,” Napier said. “You’ve got to do a better job. There are lots of things that we can do better. Nothing fun about losing.”

The roughing the passer call against Gervon Dexter...

… to negate what was a huge interception was one of those plays where you watched the replay and went, “Yep. That’s not allowed.” But that’s not why Florida lost.

“That’s a judgment call. It is bang-bang,” Napier said. “The guy felt like it was unnecessary roughness on the quarterback. We didn’t get a replay of it. I wasn’t able to see it, so it probably wouldn’t be right for me to comment on it. Officiating wasn’t an issue.”

Florida is not in a good place right now...

… with only one home game remaining and a 1-3 SEC record after last year’s 2-6 SEC record. “Another SEC loss,” said receiver [autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag]. “We wanted to win that one. We needed to win that one. So, we’re not really happy about that.”

Again, join the club. That’s two home losses as a favorite this year despite crowds that were in full throat.

Since Anthony Richardson discarded his old nickname...

… maybe a new one could be “Big Play Rich” because he certainly has some highlight reel stuff for his resume. Of his 21 career touchdowns, he has eight of 40 or more yards.

“I can’t credit Anthony enough relative to flipping the switch and being a great competitor,” Napier said. “You can see it in his eyes, and he is wearing his heart on his sleeve.”

Ventrell Miller had his second game in a row with 10 tackles...

… and tried to rally the troops during the game with an impassioned speech and after the game in the locker room.

“I’m obviously not going to say everything he said, because it’s a locker room thing – but he told us how we need to come together and come in and really just go back to the drawing board,” Shorter said. “Just work hard and work together every day, and really just work as hard as we can and have great practices.”

Preseason All-SEC receiver Kayshon Boutte had been an enigma for LSU this season.

And on Saturday night against Florida’s soft coverages, he caught six passes for 115 yards. “I made him a game day captain and you could just see that intensity just picked up,” Brian Kelly said. “He was faster than anybody, he broke tackles, he was a difference maker. If he plays at that level, we are a different football team.”

Gosh, can you lay off the defense?

How about no.

Josh Williams last week had 10 yards rushing on seven carries against Tennessee. He had 123 rushing yards for the season. And he went for 106 against the Gators on 14 carries including a four-tackle-breaking 50-yarder.

“I don’t know that we tackled,” Napier said. “I don’t know that that’s one of our better days from a tackling perspective.”

