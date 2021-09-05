Sunday Hash: Florida’s season-opening win over FAU

A weekly look back at Saturday’s college football action from Pat Dooley. Also look for his history lesson and game preview every week at GatorsWire.

Florida football opened up its 2021 schedule with a 34-14 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday night. Here are Pat Dooley’s five hash marks looking back on the action.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

All summer we heard from sources that Anthony Richardson might be the only thing close to a unicorn for this Florida team. On Saturday night, we saw it. I’m sure you will see the hurdle again on the SEC Network. But let us also not forget that there were some errant deep throws by Richardson. Emory Jones started off so well, but the interception and the weird quarterback sneak from the four kind of changed the way we look at things.

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

So here is the thing. I’m going to let this quarterback situation happen organically rather than act like a know it all without seeing a practice. That was the first start for Jones and clearly he was more comfortable with scripted plays. I’ve never been a believer in the saying that if you have two quarterbacks you have no quarterbacks. I think you have two. And that’s a good thing for the mighty Gators. Maybe we should leave it up to the head coach to figure out who should play when. "Obviously, Emory is our starter as we get the experience, we roll the dice through." Dan Mullen said. "We did that tonight and it was good to see them both make some really explosive plays. Our concern with them is, we missed a couple of reads that we shouldn’t have missed."

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Should it be a concern that N’Kosi Perry threw for 260 yards against the Gators? Not really. A good chunk of it came in the fourth quarter when the game was pretty much decided. This secondary gets its real test in two weeks. I did like the pressure Florida was able to put on Perry and not surprised that Gervon Dexter played so well, as did Zach Carter with three sacks. That’s going to be a prevailing thing. I didn’t change my mind about the front seven being very good.

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

I think a lot of Gator fans were ready for a big game by Demarkcus Bowman, but it was the old guys who came through at running back. Malik Davis rushed for 104 yards which was good to see and Dameon Pierce not only ran hard but he ended up with two touchdowns. It’s pretty obvious that Florida can keep throwing fresh running backs at you and the fact that the Gators ended up with 400 rushing yards is a testimony to an offensive line that has been ridiculed.

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

Florida did lose the turnover battle and we hope that this isn’t another year that the Gators are minus in that category. I am doing everything I can to avoid talking about the Georgia defense Saturday night. That was impressive. Not so much, LSU’s. Maybe it wasn’t just a Bo Pelini problem. [vertical-gallery id=52455]

