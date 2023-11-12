Sunday Hash: Breaking down what went right, wrong for Florida at LSU

For a while Saturday night, I wondered if I had been too hard on the Florida football team. And then I listened to the WRUF call-in show after the game.

The whiskey did not settle well into the stomachs of Gators fans who wanted to burn the place down and start from scratch.

Simmer down, people. This isn’t Texas A&M where they light their cigars with hundreds.

But this is Florida, a fanbase that went through the desert for so many years and then won the lottery.

Yet, somehow, they find themselves back in the Sahara.

The Sunday Hash takes a look at things to be encouraged and discouraged about after Florida’s 52-35 loss to LSU.

It’s hardly something new

LSU has something on UF. Les Miles, Ed Orgeron, Brian Kelly. They all find ways (sometimes bizarre) to beat the Gators as the 10-3 record for LSU in the last 13 games of this nasty rivalry attests. The game Saturday night reminded me of the 2019 game when Joe Burrow was on his way to a Heisman and the 42-28 loss for UF was closer than that and nobody could stop anybody.

The “Believe Train” is slowing down

We’re not talking about the Gidiots who want everyone not only fired but taken out back and beaten with a cane. We’re talking about the core fans who want to believe in this coach but are a little fed up with Billy Napier’s pressers and results. They want him to cry like Urban Meyer or at least get mad.

But he kind of showed a little temper

Napier was asked about holding his team together at 5-5.

“We don’t have any issues staying together. That’s a fact.”

He keeps preaching about this being a team with character and dedication. We’ll know more when the transfer window opens up.

Wilson drifts out of offense

The Gators were throwing to Tre Wilson early, but then hardly at all until the end when that fourth-down pass was punched out of his hands by the defender. Wilson had seven touches in the game because LSU’s defense started leaving the box to double him.

At least that’s what the quarterback said

Wilson was targeted eight times and given one carry on a reverse.

“There are so many different rules on every single play (with Florida’s RPO game),” he said. “Obviously, you would love to get him involved.”

Then, do it.

That said, the offense has a lot of talent

The Florida offensive line has been a problem all season with what are basically five new starters. But the Gators have been able to average 417.8 yards per game and 6.1 yards a play.

So, somebody’s doing something right.

Let’s start with Etienne

Trevor Etienne said after the game that he had always wanted to play in Tiger Stadium.

“It’s my dream come true,” he said.

Etienne was a yard short of hitting 100 for the game and scored three touchdowns. Which will have fans screaming to play him more even though Montrell Johnson had more total yards (135).

No respect, I tell ya.

The stats don’t lie on Wilson

I came back to the freshman because he is the future of Florida football. He already has his name in the record books and could wipe out several other records. In his last three games (don’t forget, he was out for several games). Wilson has caught 25 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

He’s going to be something.

One thing that won’t fly

Billy loves this team because he loves the intangibles. The only way this program is going to get to the “tangible” rewards that college football offers is for the coaching to get better. How many times do we have to hear this?

“I think there’s opportunities for us to do some things strategically maybe to put them in a better position.”

Game 11 is on the horizon. Might be a good time to make those moves.

History can be good and bad

The perfect example of that is that on the same night Mertz broke the all-time record for passes without a pick, Jayden Daniels set all kinds of records of his own. The one that may sting the most is that this defense is now No. 1 in Florida history for yards allowed in a game.

“Obviously, we probably should’ve played a little more for the quarterback run,” said linebacker Derek Wingo.

Special teams won a game

Well, they didn’t actually win. But there was only one significant play on special teams in a game that was mostly running down kickoffs and that came when Florida’s Dijon Johnson recovered a muffed kickoff return.

Man, it feels like it has been a while. That play led to a short-field TD. Which is what usually happens.

I will leave you with this

Do you remember how excited you were that football was starting again? There are only two more games remaining. Maybe, instead of watching the last two games looking for results, look at what it could be.

See a bright future? No? OK, well at least you never know when you’re going to see some more history being made.

