Sunday Hash: Breaking down Florida’s bitter loss at Kentucky

Remember a couple of weeks ago when Billy Napier was the toast of the town?

And then flash forward two weeks when there are fans who want him to be toast?

That’s the world of college football, especially in a place like Gainesville. The Gator Nation could not have been happier after Tennessee, but it can turn quickly.

There are two ways to take your medicine – with a spoonful of sugar or straight up with no chaser.

The latter is not pleasant and there are a lot of people employed by the football team having to reevaluate what is going on with a program that suddenly can’t win on the road.

Today’s Sunday Hash will not be easy to digest, but it’s necessary.

Let’s start out with the way this team plays on the road

The Gators have played six true road games under Napier. They have allowed 195 points in those games, but most of that can be blamed on last year’s team. Still, Florida is 1-5 on the road and 1-7 away from the Swamp.

We know that Napier was left a mess, but there are things that are happening that should not happen no matter where you are playing.

It seems like every time we are quoting a negative stat...

… it begins with, “This is the first time since Florida went 0-10-1 in 1979 that…”

Well, here we go again. These are the records in the first six true road games of the last nine UF coaches:

Napier 1-5

Dan Mullen 5-1

Jim McElwain 4-2

Will Muschamp 3-3

Urban Meyer 2-4

Ron Zook 3-3

Steve Spurrier 3-3

Galen Hall 5-1

Charley Pell 1-5

And the reason I bring this up...

… is because Meyer struggled early on the road and decided to change everything they were doing down to the kinds of butter they used at the team meals in the hotels. Certainly, Florida cannot just keep going and think everything is going to eventually work out.

“I think we’ll be able to evaluate things technically,” Napier said.

Well, let’s start with this

How about getting the coaching staff together for a meeting and teaching all of them how to count to 11? Florida had 13 men on the field for one of Kentucky’s touchdowns and this is an ongoing problem.

We were promised discipline and attention to detail with Napier. When does it show up?

Look, nobody is getting fired

Shoot, I’m not sure Florida could afford it. But it should not be anything any sane person is thinking. Napier inherited a mess, but it needs more than a Servpro to clean it up. At least he took responsibility.

“I told the players, I know one way to do this and that is to take complete ownership of it,” Napier said. “I think for me, personally, as a leader, I have to do a better job for our team. Ultimately, that’s my job, to have our football team ready to play.”

Well, Billy Boy...

… your team has laid three smelly eggs in the last three trips out of the state.

Sometimes I wonder how Florida can get its mojo back. And when did it leave? Was it when Meyer returned for a season where he shouldn’t have? Or when Treon Harris was suspended right after beating Tennessee? Or when Will Grier got popped for PEDs?

There has to be a lot of self-evaluation of this program...

… and it’s never easy to do that mid-stream. Clearly, the issues that keep happening on special teams have got to be addressed. And having too many or too few players on the field. And the false start penalties on the road.

This is a team that is good enough to win seven or eight games, but only if all games are played in Gainesville.

For example...

Linebacker Shemar James said this after the loss (and he was just being honest): “I think the early morning game played a factor in it, to be honest with you guys. We came out very flat defensively.”

So, were the players not aware that the game would be played at noon?

Kentucky stayed in a hotel, got up at the same time, ate a pregame meal and bussed to the stadium. These guys are going to be playing other noon games during their careers, maybe more than they would like.

The Kentucky game did feel a lot like the Utah game...

… in that there was one crucial turnover on a deflected pass, there was one huge play against the defense and there was one awful special teams penalty. It’s not like Florida didn’t go over the rule about leaping over players to block a punt.

“It’s disappointing because we had a similar situation in last week’s game,” Napier said. “We covered it thoroughly throughout the week. I think we just got a young player (Dijon Johnson) out there who made a poor decision.”

The bottom line was that Florida was out coached...

… and looked like a bunch of kids playing against grown men on the line of scrimmage. Kentucky spread Florida out and the Gators stayed with five defensive backs and the Wildcats just pounded it right at UF while players kept jumping out of gaps and missing tackles.

“It kind of hurts me to my heart,” said James.

Graham Mertz did not start well...

… and like in the Utah game, he finally got it going when Kentucky started playing soft coverage. He also gave a Tim Tebow Lite statement after the game.

“There’s two different ways to go and there’s one you never want to go down,” he said. “There’s one route I’m going down, I’m going down full force.”

Not quite The Promise, but we know he cares.

In the end...

… Kentucky beat Florida the way Florida beat Tennessee. And, to be honest, this one was on everybody. The coaches, the players, the 400 analysts. This was a building loss, as in the whole building.

“Good slice of humble pie,” Napier said.

No. Humble pie never tastes good. It tastes like wet cigarettes and haggis. After Tennessee, I thought 8-4 was a real possibility. Now, 4-8 looks more likely. If this team cannot solve the myriad of problems, that’s where it is headed.

