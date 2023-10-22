Sunday Hash: 10 talking points heading into the Georgia game

I hope you enjoyed your bye week. Now roll up your sleeves and get ready to go to work as fans of Florida football.

Me? I spent most of my bye week in the nation’s capital and it included a tour of the Capitol. Still trying to figure out why they are spelled differently, but it was an amazing trip that included listening to games on Sirius on the drive back home from the Orlando airport.

But there are no breaks the rest of the season and certainly not for Florida, which is going to have to take its game to a new level for the next five weeks.

We know that Florida is 5-2 and 3-1 in the SEC. We also know that things aren’t going to be any easier down the stretch of this 2023 season.

Let’s take a look at 10 talking points heading into the Georgia game this week.

At least there is hope

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Look, Florida needs to become bowl-eligible. We all know that. But it is possible for Florida to win out and become the first two-loss team to make the four-team playoff. Mathematically, it’s definitely possible. Plus, Florida still has a chance to win the East and go to Atlanta.

Hey, like I said, there is hope.

But the stretch didn’t get any easier

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

FSU handled Duke in the second half. LSU rolled. Missouri embarrassed South Carolina. Georgia had the week off to get ready for Florida. Only Arkansas lost. Who made this schedule anyway? Three of those teams are a surprise, but I don’t know many people who saw Missouri coming.

Still, ignore comparative scores

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

OK, so Missouri destroyed the same South Carolina team that Florida needed to drive 75 yards twice in the final 9:11 to beat. One of my football commandments is that every game is its own game. And remember where both games were played.

Comparative scores are for people who don’t pay attention.

Um, about the lack of turnovers

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

I know I have mentioned this before, but it is amazing how Florida has a good record despite only gaining four turnovers in seven games. Only Stanford, which has yet to recover a fumble, has gained fewer turnovers this year.

The Gators need some takeaways in the last five. I looked it up. It’s still legal to get a scoop and score.

Some guys need to grow up

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not questioning the maturity of this young team. I’m talking about their ages. Everyone has seen the stat about how Florida has played (by far) the most freshmen in every game this season. They aren’t freshmen anymore. They need to have some youngsters start playing like juniors.

There is some trepidation

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators should be healthier on the offensive line after a week off and if Florida is going to have success down the stretch the line will have to play better. The Gators will be going against elite defensive linemen in almost every game and if Florida can’t run the ball and protect Graham Mertz, these final five games might close out the season.

Keep stacking wood

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

The success of Billy Napier is going to be directly tied to recruiting and stacking three or four classes on top of each other. The commitment of defensive lineman LJ McCray over the weekend was another feather in his cap.

Keep stacking wood. I can’t say it enough.

Stop with the calls for an OC

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Let the coach make this decision instead of trying to force-feed Napier offensive coordinators. Look, I can’t tell you how many times I said to the television Saturday night, “What a dumb play call.”

Not every play works. Not every decision is the right one. Just try to enjoy the rest of the season.

Bring Steve in for a talk

AP Photo/John Raoux

Spurrier, that is. I know he has talked to the team before, but bring him in to talk about how he wanted to beat Georgia so bad he could taste it and why Florida has an advantage with the game being played in Jacksonville. It can’t hurt.

Oh, and you had better beat Arkansas

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The combined record of four elite teams remaining on the schedule is 27-3. Let that swirl around in your brain. Arkansas is 2-6 and just scored three points against Mississippi State.

Plus, you can’t roll out the all-black unis for the first time and lose the game. You just can’t.

Read more

Steve Spurrier: Florida has a chance to beat Georgia after win over USC

Graham Mertz headlines CBS Sports’ quarterback power rankings

Florida’s quarterback appears on SEC Network, praises teammates

Two Gators placed on football scholarship over bye week

The Athletic admits preseason prediction for Florida was wrong

Florida survives first cut for blue-chip class of 2025 linebacker

Florida leads FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List with 5 selections

Billy Napier wants Florida to stay humble after USC win

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire