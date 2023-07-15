Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

After a weekend in Georgia, the NASCAR Cup Series returns Sunday to the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA Network.

Seven races remain until the playoffs begin. Eleven drivers have scored wins to secure spots in the playoffs. Christopher Bell, who won this race a year ago, has one win this season.

Kevin Harvick, the active leader with four New Hampshire Cup wins, will make his final start at the track. He is tied with NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton for the most New Hampshire wins in NASCAR history.

Details for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Shannon Sigmon, Vice President – US Sales, Crayon, will give the command to start engines at 2:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ... Drivers Meeting at 1:45 p.m. ... Driver introductions at 2:00 p.m. ... Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach will give the invocation at 2:31 p.m. ... Todd Angilly, official anthem singer of the Boston Bruins, will perform the Canadian anthem at 2:32 p.m. Angilly will perform the national anthem at 2:33 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) on the 1.058-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for 12:50 p.m. ET Saturday on USA.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. on USA Network. ... Post-race show will air on Peacock. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 77 degrees and an 88% chance of thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led the final 42 laps and scored his first Cup win of the season. Chase Elliott finished second and Bubba Wallace finished third. Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth after leading 172 laps and sweeping the first two stages.

