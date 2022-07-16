Sunday New Hampshire Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

LOUDON, N.H. — The last three drivers to have won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway all enter Sunday’s Cup race seeking their first victory of the season.

Aric Almirola (2021), Brad Keselowski (2020) and Kevin Harvick (2018, ’19) have combined to win the last four races at this 1.058-mile speedway. Can they continue the trend Sunday?

Or will Chase Elliott‘s hot streak continue?

Elliott is coming off his win at Atlanta last weekend. He’s won two of the last three races (Atlanta and Nashville) and finished second in the other (Road America).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

START: Sarah London, CEO of Centene, will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach, will give the invocation at 3 p.m. … Todd Angilly, official anthem signer of the Boston Bruins, will perform both the Canadian Anthem and National Anthem, beginning at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) on the 1.058-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. on USA. Post-race coverage is scheduled to begin on USA at 6:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy skies. High of 86 degrees with 4% chance of rain around the start of the race

LAST TIME: Aric Almirola, who entered the race 27th in points, took the lead with 20 laps to go and won to earn a playoff spot. Christopher Bell placed second. Brad Keselowski was third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Ty Dillon not returning to Petty GMS after this season

Friday 5: Hard hits after drivers wondering what’s happening

Story continues

Dr. Diandra: Denny Hamlin and the penalty box

Corey LaJoie wants another shot

Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet start new sprint car series

New Hampshire viewer’s guide

Drivers to watch at New Hampshire

Long: 23XI Racing avoids free agent frenzy with early signing of Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing in 2024

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire After long journey, Julia Landauer earns first Xfinity Series start New Hampshire Xfinity Series starting lineup: Josh Berry wins first pole

Sunday New Hampshire Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com