Sunday has a great game in each of four windows

Get your rest while you can.

Come Sunday, there will be four consecutive windows of football games between teams with records above .500.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. ET, with the 6-2 Dolphins acing the 6-2 Chiefs in Germany. Then, at 1:00 p.m. ET, the 5-2 Seahawks visit the 6-2 Ravens.

At 4:25 p.m. ET, the 7-1 Eagles host the 5-2 Cowboys. Then, on Sunday Night Football, the 5-3 Bills play the 4-3 Bengals in Cincinnati.

It adds up to roughly 14 hours of high-stake mid-season football on Sunday. It's no guarantee that any of the games will be good. But every one of them will have an impact on the standings, both in the short term and when it's time to figure out the AFC and NFC playoff trees.