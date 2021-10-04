Before Sunday’s game, Vic Fangio warned NFL office about illegal hits by Ravens

The Broncos and Ravens don’t like each other very much after Sunday. Vic Fangio and John Harbaugh have gone back and forth over the Ravens’ decision to run with three seconds left to keep their 100-yard rushing streak alive, a streak many weren’t aware of before Sunday.

Now, both coaches are upset about illegal hits that weren’t called on their quarterback.

The Broncos could play this week without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was diagnosed with a concussion at halftime.

Bridgewater took several big hits, including one that knocked off his helmet in the first quarter, before Odafe Oweh caught him under the chin on an incompletion with 53 seconds left in the half. The Broncos thought that was an illegal hit as well as the hit on receiver Diontae Spencer the previous play. Spencer left the game with a chest injury.

“They should have been called, obviously, but they weren’t,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “I sent a video in to the officiating office during the week showing similar hits that they’ve had and gotten away with, and it continued. You can see sending videos to the officiating office can be fruitless at times.”

The Ravens didn’t receive a penalty on either play, but the NFL could issue fines this week. That’s little consolation to the Broncos, who didn’t have either player for the second half against the Ravens and might not have them Sunday against the Steelers.

