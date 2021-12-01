The Ravens and Steelers will renew their longstanding rivalry on Sunday and so will their respective head coaches.

Mike Tomlin took over the Steelers in 2007 and John Harbaugh was hired in Baltimore the next year, so they’ve locked horns many times over the years. Counting the postseason, this Sunday’s game will be the 30th time that they’ve been on opposite sidelines.

Missi Matthews of the Steelers website notes that only two sets of opposing head coaches have faced off more often. George Halas led the Bears to a 30-16-3 record against teams coached by Curly Lambeau and Lambeau is also part of the No. 2 matchup. He went 14-15-2 in games against longtime Giants head coach Steve Owen.

Barring anything way out of left field, Harbaugh and Tomlin will tie Lambeau and Owen in Week 18. Tomlin enters this weekend with a slight 15-14 edge in games against Harbaugh.

Sunday’s game will be 30th meeting between John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk