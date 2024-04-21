Sunday’s final round of 2024 RBC Heritage suspended due to weather in Hilton Head

The last thing you want to hear is the horn on the golf course, but that’s precisely what fans at the 2024 RBC Heritage heard on Sunday afternoon.

The final round play at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina was suspended due to inclement weather at 4:28 p.m. ET. The final group featuring tournament leader Scottie Scheffler was in the fairway on the 11th hole when play was called.

On the CBS broadcast, the PGA Tour’s Mark Dusbabek made it clear that play was called due to lightning in the area and not because of the heavy rains that were falling.

The players were brought in from the course with Scheffler in the lead at 19 under with six tied for second at 15 under: Wyndham Clark, Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston, Patrick Rodgers, Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa.

This story will be updated.

