Sunday Dover Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday on the concrete “Monster Mile” of Dover Motor Speedway.

After going winless in his first 120 Cup starts, Trackhouse’s Ross Chastain has claimed two wins in his last five starts – including last week at Talladega, where he made a last-lap pass for the victory.

Chastain finished 15th last year at Dover. That race saw a historic 1-2-3-4 finish for Hendrick Motorsports, led by Alex Bowman.

For more key storylines, check out our Dover viewer’s guide.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

START: Larry Stoddard, president/CEO of Reladyne (parent company of race sponsors DuraMAX and Drydene) will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at Noon … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Pastor Dan Schafer of Calvary Assembly of God (Heightstown, N.J.) will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. … The USO Show Troupe will perform the National Anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) on the 1-mile concrete oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 120. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy skies, high of 65 degrees, 15% chance of rain at start of the race

LAST TIME: For the first time in team history, Hendrick Motorsports finished first, second, third and fourth in a Cup race last May at Dover. Alex Bowman won after a 12.1-second pit stop pushed him past Kyle Larson into the lead with less than 100 laps to go. Larson finished second. Chase Elliott finished third. William Byron finished fourth.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Dr. Diandra: Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, head-to-head by the numbers

Story continues

Friday 5: NASCAR tracks welcoming more fans this season

NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

BJ McLeod’s crew chief suspended for next 4 Cup races

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover

NASCAR requires Denny Hamlin to complete sensitivity training after tweet

Xfinity Series: JR Motorsports to field fifth car for Hendrick Cup regulars

Read More About NASCAR

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Dover Motor Speedway Dover Xfinity qualifying: Brandon Jones on pole for Saturday Saturday Dover Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Sunday Dover Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com