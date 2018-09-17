Report: After Sunday debacle, Cleveland is working out kickers

Sunday was a horrid day for the Cleveland Browns — and that’s a high bar to clear — because the team blew a 12-3 fourth-quarter lead to New Orleans in large part because of the jittery leg of kicker Zane Gonzalez. And for Gonzalez, it’s likely to get worse before it gets better.

New kickers in camp

Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra points that conceivably could have won Cleveland’s first game in nearly two years. He felt awful afterward, as anyone would, but if you’re Cleveland, what do you do? You bring in some new kickers, of course.

#Browns working out kickers today, including veterans Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, sources say. GM John Dorsey is well acquainted with Santos from his time with the #Chiefs. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 17, 2018





The sad truth is, most teams view kickers like exchangeable commodities, the same way you do with your fantasy team. And while kickers can stick around for a long, long time, they can also turn entire cities against them with just one bad day. We’ll have to see just how committed the Browns are to Gonzalez … or not.

Even LeBron is angry

Sure, Gonzalez’s teammates had his back, at least publicly, and fellow kicker Wil Lutz of the Saints made a point of consoling Gonzalez on the sideline after the game. But plenty of other observers are less than pleased, starting with Cleveland’s First Citizen:

Fans on Twitter lit up Gonzalez—or, at least, someone they thought was Gonzalez who ended up being a college baseball coach. Regardless, it’s not looking good for Gonzalez’s long-term prospects in Cleveland.

It wasn’t a great day for Zane Gonzalez. (AP)

____

