Sunday Darlington Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

There have been 10 different winners in the first 11 Cup races of the season. Will there be another new winner Sunday?

Among the drivers yet to win this year are Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. They combined to win 21 races last year. Harvick won twice at Darlington, Hamlin won the other race and Elliott was among the contenders in two of those races until he was wrecked.

While they look to win for the first time, others seek to win again. Miami winner William Byron has scored a top 10 in nine consecutive races. Kansas winner Kyle Busch seeks back-to-back victories. Martin Truex Jr., the only driver with multiple wins this year, looks to score his third win of the season.

Details for Sunday’s Darlington Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:42 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Drivers report to their cars at 3:05 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:10 p.m. … Pastor Steve McCartt of the Family Worship Center in Florence, South Carolina, will give the invocation at 3:24 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) on the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly skies with a high of 84 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: The Cup Series raced three times at Darlington last year. Kevin Harvick won in May in the first race back for the series from the pandemic pause. Alex Bowman was second. Kurt Busch was third. Three days later, Denny Hamlin won. Kyle Busch was second. Harvick placed third. In the playoffs, Harvick won the Southern 500. Austin Dillon was second. Joey Logano placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Darlington Cup starting lineup

