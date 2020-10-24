Sunday Cup race at Texas: Start time, forecast, TV

Two more chances remain for Cup drivers to earn a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix. The Sunday Cup race at Texas is the first of those two remaining chances.

Joey Logano secured a spot among the final four at Phoenix by winning last weekend at Kansas. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski go into Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) in a transfer spot for the title race. Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch are outside a transfer spot.

“You just have to go,” Busch said of his bid to reach the title race. “And, that’s where we’re not going to back down. It doesn’t matter who it is.”

Austin Dillon won the July race using a late two-tire pit call to take the lead and then held off the pack to win. Can a similar strategy work Sunday? Will that help another playoff driver outside the transfer spot win and earn a spot at Phoenix? Or will Kevin Harvick continue his dominance and win his fourth consecutive playoff race at Texas?

