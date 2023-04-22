Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV info, weather

The Cup Series competes at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday and one of the key questions is if the track’s streak of different winners stretches to seven.

The last six Talladega winners have been Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Sunday’s race marks the 800th career start for Kevin Harvick, who last won at Talladega in 2010.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:30 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Barbara Embry, Citizens Baptist Medical Center chaplain, at 3 p.m. … The 313th United States Army Band will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and moving to Fox at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott took the lead on the final lap to win last October’s playoff race. Ryan Blaney was second. Michael McDowell placed third. In this race last April, Ross Chastain took the lead on the final lap to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Kyle Busch finished third.

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

